ROSA: A rising star in bangladesh's sanitaryware scene

Drawing inspiration from cultures, nature and environments, TOSA's In-house design team works tirelessly to infuse uniqueness into their product offerings. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

In Bangladesh, where modern living is increasingly intertwined with aesthetics and hygiene, a name is quietly making waves in the sanitaryware and bathware industry: Rosa.

This brand, under the umbrella of the AkijBashir Group, is rapidly establishing itself as a leader in the market, thanks to its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Among the myriad options available in the market, Rosa offers a fusion of cutting-edge technology and elegant design in its sanitary ware and bathware products to become a household name.

Golam Rabbani, Brand Lead at ROSA, AkijBashir Group. Sketch: TBS

Uncompromising quality

Rosa doesn't mince words when it comes to quality. They boast a state-of-the-art production facility equipped with advanced technologies and strict adherence to international standards. The foundation of their products starts with the finest clay, feldspar, and quartz, ensuring durability and a flawless finish. From robotic casting for precise shaping to automated glazing and polishing, Rosa utilises technology to maintain consistency and efficiency. Every product undergoes stringent quality checks, including strength, water absorption, and resistance to staining, crazing, and chemicals.

Rosa's dedication to excellence is evident in its adoption of cutting-edge technology across its production lines. From automated sand core machines capable of producing 1,400 sand cores per day to low-pressure die casting machines ensuring maximum accuracy in faucet body formation, Rosa leaves no stone unturned in its quest for perfection. The integration of CNC machining, automated polishing robots, and state-of-the-art electroplating processes results in flawless finishes and mirror-like glazes that define Rosa's signature aesthetic.

This dedication to excellence has earned Rosa the trust of customers not only in Bangladesh but also in countries like England and the Middle East.

State-of-the-Art production facilities

At the heart of Rosa's success lies its advanced and automated production facilities. With a focus on marrying tradition with modernity, Rosa's design process begins with meticulous planning, blending contemporary trends with timeless elegance. Utilising top-grade raw materials sourced from the finest suppliers worldwide, Rosa ensures the highest quality ceramic slip for its sanitary ware products. This commitment to quality extends to every stage of production, with robotic casting technology providing unparalleled precision in shaping and finishing each piece.

In addition to emphasising design sophistication, ROSA focus on functional supremacy, achieved through cutting-edge technology integrated into its production processes. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Stringent quality control measures

Ensuring the highest standards of quality is non-negotiable for Rosa. Each product undergoes rigorous testing, including pneumatic leak tests, water pressure tests, and life cycle tests, to guarantee durability and performance. Moreover, Rosa's global standard quality control lab conducts exhaustive physical and chemical tests to uphold international quality benchmarks, ensuring that only the finest products reach the customers' hands.

Commitment to sustainability

In addition to prioritising quality, Rosa is committed to sustainable manufacturing practices. Through advanced water treatment plants and water-saving technologies, Rosa minimises water wastage and environmental impact, aligning its operations with principles of eco-consciousness and responsibility.

Expanding horizons: beyond Bangladesh

While Rosa has firmly established itself as a leader in Bangladesh's sanitary ware industry, its ambitions extend beyond national borders. By adhering to stringent quality standards and embracing innovative technologies, Rosa has successfully penetrated international markets, exporting its products to destinations like England and the Middle East. This global recognition is a testament to Rosa's unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

As Rosa expands its footprint both domestically and internationally, it reaffirms its position as a trusted name synonymous with elegance, sophistication, and unparalleled quality in sanitaryware and bathware solutions.