Prioritise farm mechanisation to increase production at lower costs

Supplement

F H Ansary
02 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:02 pm

Related News

Prioritise farm mechanisation to increase production at lower costs

Although heavy machines are costly, there are many tools available at Tk20-30 each. Yet, farmers bear a significant amount of the costs after the 50-70% subsidy. If the government contribution can be raised, the use of agricultural machinery will be adopted rapidly

F H Ansary
02 February, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 12:02 pm
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Increasing the use of agricultural machinery is now imperative to increase yields, reduce post-harvest losses and address labour shortages. The government should raise the subsidy on the machinery to 80%, if possible, from the existing 50-70%.

The subsidy policy should also be more inclusive because farm mechanisation can play a vital role to increase production and ensure food security in the coming days.

Although heavy machines are costly, there are many tools available at Tk20-30 each. Yet, farmers bear a significant amount of the costs after the 50-70% subsidy. If the government contribution can be raised, the use of agricultural machinery will increase rapidly.

Furthermore, it will help address labour shortages and reduce production costs substantially. For example, farmers now spend some Tk6,000 to cultivate an acre of farmland traditionally. The use of a power triller can cut the cost to Tk1,600, and using a tractor can cut that to Tk800.

Similarly, the cost of planting rice seedlings on an acre can be brought down to Tk2,500 from Tk8,000 and harvesting to Tk2,500 from Tk6,000 with the use of machines.

In the case of rice cultivation, the current post-harvest loss is around 10-13%. Mechanisation can cut the loss to 3% only.

As there is no alternative to agricultural mechanisation to overcome the challenges related to food security, it is important to speed up the rate at which the use of agricultural machinery is currently increasing.

The annual growth in the use of power tillers is now 8% and tractors 12% nationally, while ACI, as a single company attains 30% annual growth in sales of the two items on average. ACI also sees a 20% growth in sales of transplanters against the average national growth of 12%.

Our field experience says planting seedlings with rice transplanters can reduce the yield gap by up to 5%, which means that more seedlings can be planted on the same land. It can have a significant impact on productivity.

Yet, rice transplanters are used on only 1% of our farmlands due mainly to the higher prices of the machines. The government is giving 50-70% subsidy for the item but the aid is not equal for all the regions across the country. The subsidy should be raised to 80% for a certain period to implement the national policy of boosting production at lower costs.

Another reason behind the increased importance of agricultural machinery is climate change as the agricultural sector deals with sudden disasters and other natural calamities, from the frontline.  

The machines help farmers harvest their crops fast and early, which is why many farmlands can now be saved from floods. For example, haor farmers earlier used to cultivate the BR-28 and BR-29 varieties of paddy in the Boro season, which would take 145-150 days to grow. At the moment of paddy ripening, floods were common.

Nowadays, many hybrid varieties of paddy, yielding in 130-135 days, are cultivated there and machines are used to harvest these. So, a kind of safety is created there.

To sum up, the use of machinery in agriculture has become crucial for overall food security. Therefore, the government has no choice but to provide more policy support to promote agricultural mechanisation.

F H Ansary. Sketch: TBS
F H Ansary. Sketch: TBS

The author is the managing director of ACI Agribusinesses

farm / poultry / production

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane