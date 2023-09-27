Prime Bank empowering the nation with digital innovations

TBS Illustration

In the fast-paced world of finance, the banking sector in Bangladesh has undergone a significant transformation, driven by digital innovation. Leading the charge is Prime Bank, one of the leading commercial banks, that has introduced a suite of revolutionary digital financial platforms. These platforms, including MyPrime, PrimeAgrim, and PrimePay have not only reshaped the banking landscape but have also been strategically designed to cater to the needs and preferences of the workforce and customers. This article delves into how these digital banking initiatives are empowering Bangladesh.

As we move forward, we are looking into the transition of one generation to the next – millennials to Generation Z. Millennials are defined as those who were born between 1980s to mid-1990s, whereas Generation Z, often defined as those born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s, has grown up in a digital world.

They are digital natives, fluent in technology, and have different expectations and values compared to their predecessors. For this generation, convenience, speed, and accessibility are paramount, making them ideal candidates for embracing digital banking solutions. One of the most compelling reasons for the bank's digital banking transformation is the widespread adoption of smartphones and internet access among Generation Z. According to recent data, Bangladesh has seen a significant surge in smartphone ownership, with over 110 million smartphone users. Furthermore, nearly 50% of the population has internet access.

This data underscores the importance of digital banking. Today's generation relies on their smartphones for various daily activities, including financial transactions. As such, banks must provide accessible and user-friendly digital platforms to cater to this tech-savvy demographic. Generation Z has a clear preference for mobile payments and digital wallets. According to a study conducted in 2021, 72% of Generation Z in Bangladesh preferred to use digital wallets or mobile payment apps for everyday transactions. This shift towards digital payment methods signifies a departure from traditional banking methods.

At the core of this transformation is MyPrime, a mobile banking solution that caters to the digital-first mindset of Generation Z. This platform seamlessly integrates banking into the daily lives of young customers, allowing them to perform a wide range of financial transactions with just a few taps on their smartphones. Generation Z craves simplicity and efficiency, and MyPrime delivers precisely that. Whether it's opening bank accounts, transferring funds, checking account balances, or applying for loans, the user-friendly interface makes banking accessible and intuitive. In an era where time is of the essence, MyPrime's instant services meet the expectations of a generation that values speed and convenience. Moreover, MyPrime facilitates bill payments, card bill settlements, and investments, ensuring that Generation Z can manage their financial lives effortlessly.

With just over 18 months since inception, the mobile banking application of Prime Bank has reached great numbers with over 170,000 downloads and 1,500,000 transactions with a total transaction volume surpassing Tk2,500 crores. The platform's adaptability to various financial needs aligns perfectly with the multifaceted lives of the youth sector of the country.Generation Z has a strong preference for digital payment methods, and the bank's continuous involvement in the development of this sector is a testament to its commitment to meeting these preferences. These mobile financial payment platforms have become an integral part of daily life for many young Bangladeshis.

Financial inclusion is a vital aspect of economic growth and development. Recent statistics show that Bangladesh has made significant strides in digital financial inclusion, with millions of previously unbanked individuals gaining access to financial services through mobile banking platforms.

PrimeAgrim, the bank's digital nano loan providing platform for blue-collar workers, directly contributes to this digital financial inclusion. It empowers an often marginalized demographic by providing them with access to credit and financial resources and allowing corporations to have the capacity to provide advance salary loans.

Over the years, social responsibility and empowerment have become paramount to the overall development of the economy. This initiative goes beyond profit, aiming to uplift an essential segment of Bangladesh's workforce. PrimeAgrim recognizes that many young individuals are part of the blue-collar workforce, often lacking collateral and formal credit histories. This platform utilizes alternative credit assessment methods such as analyzing transaction profile and in-app psychometric assessment scoring system to assess creditworthiness.

As a result, it empowers blue-collar workers with access to credit, enabling them to cope with emergencies, invest in small businesses, and improve their financial well-being. The digital platform has disbursed over 1,000 nano loans amounting to Tk64 lakh. The initiative has already won multiple local and international accolades. By catering to this often overlooked demographic, the bank also contributes to the economic development of the nation.

Prime Bank has leaped over and beyond to develop future-ready digital financial services which not only caters to the existing but is designed to serve the future workforce of our nation. All aspects of these services have been crafted to enhance their expectations regarding payroll and financial management. Recent surveys reveal that over 60% of Generation Z employees in Bangladesh expect their employers to offer digital salary disbursement options. They value transparency, efficiency, and innovation in their workplace. PrimePay, the bank's digital employee salary and tax disbursement platform, addresses these expectations head-on.

This digital platform streamlines the payroll process for large corporations and industries, making it efficient, secure, and transparent. Now employees receive their salaries promptly and accurately, thanks to the elimination of manual paperwork and reduced administrative errors. Moreover, PrimePay simplifies tax compliance for businesses, reducing the administrative burden associated with tax-related tasks. The digital transformation of salary and tax disbursement resonates with a streamlined approach for tech-savvy workplaces. It aligns with the company's expectations of a modern and efficient work environment. The digital platform has already generated over Tk16,395 crore as transactional volume with over 600,000 transactional counts. In a short period of time, the digital platform has garnered 78% growth from local wholesale banking transactions along with 31% market growth.

As the banking landscape in Bangladesh continues to evolve, it is essential to recognize the unique needs and preferences of Generation Z along with the existing workforce and customers. MyPrime, PrimeAgrim, and PrimePay represent a bold step towards meeting these expectations.

MyPrime, with its user-friendly interface and versatility, caters to Generation Z's need for convenience and speed by providing seamless digital payment solutions that align with the digital-native mindset of this generation. PrimeAgrim empowers blue-collar workers, resonating with the bank's core values of social responsibility and empowerment. Finally, PrimePay transforms corporate finance processes to meet the demands of a digital population.

In a world where digitalisation is the norm, these digital banking initiatives will not only empower the younger generation but also contribute to the overall economic growth and financial inclusion of Bangladesh. Prime Bank's commitment to innovation is not just a financial endeavor; it's a testament to its dedication to serving the evolving needs of the people of Bangladesh. As this generation continues to shape the future, the bank's digital solutions will play a vital role in their financial empowerment and success.