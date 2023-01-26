Once booming steel industry now in deep stress

Supplement

Shahriar Jahan Rahat
26 January, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 04:40 pm

Related News

Once booming steel industry now in deep stress

The energy crunch, an increase in raw material prices in the international market, a shortage of foreign currency and economic instability throughout the country is severely hurting the steel industry

Shahriar Jahan Rahat
26 January, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 04:40 pm
Once booming steel industry now in deep stress

The growth of steel production and consumption is an important factor in determining a country's development. Over the last decade, steel production and consumption in Bangladesh have soared, denoting that the country has been developing rapidly.  

Bangladesh's steel and re-rolling industry has played a vital role in developing the overall infrastructure of the country. In addition, for years, the steel industry has been supporting other industries like transportation, energy, heavy engineering and construction by supplying necessary steel products.

In the last few years, the country's local steel market has grown by 15 to 20%, which has a current market size of over Tk50,000 crore. Besides, Bangladesh is currently producing semi-finished steel – 'billet'. As a result, steel products are being exported abroad after meeting the local demand.

The fact that leading steel manufacturers in Bangladesh have moved to expand their businesses in recent times as steel consumption per capita has increased in line with economic development.

The journey of Bangladesh's steel industry began in 1952 with the establishment of 'Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills' (BSRM) at Nasirabad, Chittagong. After Bangladesh's independence, there were a few steel mills in the country. In 1984, KSRM, a Concern of Kabir Group of Industries, started their operations in Bangladesh with Modern machinery and established an Automated Rolling Mill. In the year 1993, another prominent steel manufacturing company Abul Khair Steel, started its operations in the country. 

Meanwhile, after 1990, as construction work in Bangladesh continued to snowball, the demand for steel also increased at the same rate, resulting in the establishment of several large steel mills in the country.

According to Bangladesh Steel Mills Owners Association, there are about 400 steel mills in the country, with a total production capacity of about 9 million metric tons. The country consumes more than 7 million metric tons of steel. The steel sector employs around 1 million people directly or indirectly.

Of the total production, 60% of steel is used in Bangladesh's public sector, 25% is used in households, and 15% is used in commercial construction. The demand for steel in Bangladesh is multiplying. Even a decade ago, the demand was 1.6 million metric tons, but it reached 7 million tons in 2018 and is expected to rise to 18 million tons by 2030.

Although the steel production capacity is expected to increase, it has been severely hampered by the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The total loss to steelmakers due to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020 was Tk5,957.61 crore. Nevertheless, since the situation has slowly normalised in 2021, the steel industry has begun to turn things around after tackling the pandemic.

But, another wave of crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war has put the industry under immense pressure. The power and energy crunch, an increase in raw material prices in the international market, a shortage of foreign currency and economic instability throughout the country is severely hurting the industry.  

In addition, the drive to include steel in the essential commodity segment has been a severe blow to the steel industry over the past five months. As a result, demand fell to almost 70% lower at the initial stages and even now, it is barely where it should be currently, even in the peak season.

At the manufacturing stages, the industry is facing a liquidity squeeze, mainly for not being able to open a Letter of Credit (LC). The available limits cannot be availed, which is straining the manufacturers.

The situation is similar with the dealers who are not being able to avail their full credit to purchase goods from the manufacturers. Hence, bulk sales have slowed down.

For the end consumers, it is the same story. As the prices have gone up so much, they are unable to afford it. Coupled with the squeeze in bank credit facilities, they are not being able to purchase flats or properties, which in turn is slowing down the growth of the construction and manufacturing sector. The overall economy is also shrinking due to the bank's liquidity crisis as well as the high cost of all items' raw materials.

In addition, payments in some government projects are being delayed, another reason for falling sales. If project implementation does not become more efficient, it will put the growing steel industry in big trouble. Default loans are a significant obstacle to private sector investment, which is also a threat to the steel industry.

Massive investment and vast expansion in the steel industry were mainly triggered by the large number of public infrastructure megaprojects over the last decade. The steel manufacturers have been enhancing their production capacity based on future projects implemented by the government. If progress in these projects slows down due to the economic crisis, the steel industry will be in deep trouble.

The author is the deputy managing director of KSRM Group

Economy / Top News / Industry

steel industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

31m | TBS Entertainment
Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

Cry for dollar for Ramadan imports

4h | TBS Insight
Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

Bangladesh: Forex reserves to remain under pressure in 2023, dollar likely to be stable

4h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port