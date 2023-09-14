Nippon Paint's business grows around 20% every year in Bangladesh

Nippon Paint Bangladesh, a Japan-based coating company, has been operating in Bangladesh since 2014. In a relatively short period, it has managed to capture a significant 5% share of the country's coating market by delivering high-quality products to customers.

Rajesh Sircar, deputy general manager at Nippon Paint Bangladesh, recently shared his insights on the paint market, the company's current position, future plans, and challenges during an interview with The Business Standard.

How big is the scope of Nippon Paint's business in Bangladesh?

Nippon Paint commenced its commercial operations in Bangladesh in 2014, establishing a manufacturing facility in Manikganj. Our primary focus has been on architectural coatings, also known as decorative paints, and coil coatings used on corrugated sheets. Our major clients for coil coatings include prominent steel companies like Jalalabad Steel, Abul Khair Steel, Galco Steel, and Alif Steel.

In addition to this, we supply paints to the motorcycle and automobile industries. As a multinational corporation, we have the capability to produce a wide range of paints, including industrial, marine, waterproof, and innovation-based paints tailored to various client needs.

From our modest beginnings in 2014, Nippon Paint has grown to capture 5% of the total coating market in Bangladesh. We have been consistently achieving an impressive annual growth rate of approximately 20%. Currently, we operate with eight depots and have over 2,000 dealers throughout the country, ensuring our presence in every region. Our customer-centric approach allows us to provide paints that meet specific demands.

Additionally, our managing director inaugurated a central warehouse during his visit to the country, enabling us to distribute finished products across the nation efficiently. We also produce paints with different price points to cater to a diverse customer base. Importantly, our products prioritise customer health and safety, with absolutely no harmful chemicals like formalin used. While the use of formalin in the paint industry is not illegal, we have opted for alternative and safer chemicals. We are also pioneers in introducing antiviral and antibacterial paints to the market.

What are your future plans for business in Bangladesh?

Recently, our managing director visited Bangladesh and outlined an ambitious plan: to secure the second position in the Bangladesh coating market within the next three years. The decorative paints segment dominates the market, accounting for approximately 70% of the total market share. We intend to strengthen our foothold in the country by expanding our presence in this segment and subsequently exploring other segments such as marine and industrial coatings.

Photo: Collected

To achieve this goal, we are gradually increasing the production capacity of our factory in Manikganj and have acquired additional land for future expansion.

What is motivating Nippon to invest further in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh is experiencing significant development as an emerging nation. A growing rate of highrise building construction is going on due to limited land availability. Therefore, the demand for paints has consequently surged. Moreover, there is an increased awareness among people regarding the protective attributes of paints. Painting was once seen merely a way of beautification which is now shifting to a layer of protection.

Over the past decade, the country's paints market has grown at an annual rate of 10%, with current domestic market sales exceeding Tk5,000 crores. Nippon recognises Bangladesh as a promising market to foster its paints business.

When we initially established our factory, our annual production capacity was 1.20 lakh litres. In response to growing demand, we have expanded our capacity to 1.80 lakh litres annually.

What are the challenges in the coating market?

The coating market in Bangladesh is highly competitive, with both national and foreign companies vying for market share. Surviving in this competitive market, which is largely controlled by foreign firms, requires supplying innovative, technology-based products.

Nippon Paint Bangladesh takes advantage of the opportunity presented by the relatively weaker local industry. In neighbouring countries like China and India, strong local industries and multinational corporations dominate, making it challenging for businesses to thrive.

With 141 years of experience in the paint industry, we are a leader in Asia and have a significant global presence by offering innovative products and services to clients. We are known as Total Coating and Construction Services Providers (TCCSP) worldwide, providing comprehensive solutions in building construction and painting.

Additionally, the renowned Japanese technology we employ sets us apart in terms of quality. Our company's name, Nippon, which means the "Land of the Rising Sun" in Japanese, reflects our commitment to establishing a strong presence in the Bangladesh market by delivering world-class service and innovative, sustainable products to our customers.