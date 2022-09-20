‘Navana LPG is trying to fulfil consumers’ needs with safe cylinder and high-quality product’

Saiful Islam Sumon. Photo: Courtesy
Saiful Islam Sumon. Photo: Courtesy

Tell us a little bit about how Navana LPG was formed and its background. 

Navana Group is a leading group of companies that significantly contributes to increasing Bangladesh's economic growth. Our journey was initiated when Jahurul Islam, my uncle, and his company partnered with Toyota Japan and became the sole distributor of this brand in Bangladesh. 

As the pioneer in Bangladesh's automobile and real estate industries, he first formed the Islam Group. Following his footsteps, the industrial conglomerate Navana Group was formed.  

After the partnership of Toyota-Japan and Hino Commercial Vehicles, the name 'Navana Group' found its own platform. 

In 1996, my father, Shafiul Islam Kamal, got the responsibility of managing the Navana Limited and Hino Commercial Vehicles, after Jahurul uncle's departure. 

When in charge, he had diversified this group into Navana LPG, real estate, building construction, foods, and many other famous and growing brands of today. 

What is unique about Navana LPG? 

The Navana LPG is trying to fulfil its consumers' needs regularly with a safe cylinder and high-quality product. Our commitment to that is our unique aspect. 

Navana has CNG/LPG cylinders, batteries, generators, and safety equipment, along with industrial products such as petroleum, logistics, building products, and many businesses and services. 

What are some of the other major businesses of the group? 

The Navana Real Estate has launched 70+ projects suitable for modern living styles. We do not think about any temporary success that won't benefit our consumers in the long run. We believe in sustainable development with maximum affordability. 

Navana Furniture is also standing high in the industry with its quality products.  

You faced some problems recently. How have you addressed that? 

Amongst all the success stories, we have faced some backlash due to some corrupt people. They were using us as cover, hiding behind us. Our stability was shaken for a while because of their wrongdoings. But we have taken the necessary measures to get out of this situation. We have removed every corrupt person from our group and made a zero-tolerance policy against unethical behaviours. 

After that, to rebuild our management strategy, new Chief Executive Officer Wahed Azizur Rahman was appointed. To manage this group with new strategies, a team of proficient leaders have joined hands in Navana. They are helping him to make this effective change. Hopefully, our consumers will stick with us through thick and thin. 

Navana is not only praiseworthy for its industrial success, but it has also been a great source of many public welfare and charitable events in Bangladesh. 

How did you handle the pandemic situation?

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Navana Group held its rope tightly to keep the company in balance. The country's first-ever field hospital, "Chattogram Field Hospital (CFH)", was established by Navana Group where Covid-19 patients received regular treatment for 10 long months. 

By reshaping the structure of this company, and by adopting new policies to deal with employees, clients, and consumers, Navana has again set an example for others on how not to be shaken when crucial moments halt you. 

Modernising and developing business, planning new business investment, deciding on a suitable management system, and developing a productive human resource is our first and foremost goal now. 

