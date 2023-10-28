Monitoring station ensures optimal light, air and temperature

A state-of-the-art monitoring station has been established to oversee and regulate the lighting, air circulation, and temperature within the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel — a remarkable engineering marvel situated beneath the Karnaphuli River.

This pioneering monitoring station plays a pivotal role in maintaining consistency between the internal environment of the tunnel and its external surroundings, effectively mitigating the risk of accidents within the country's — and South Asia's — very first underwater tunnel.

Engineers involved in the project have shared their experiences with The Business Standard, shedding light on the stark differences they encountered between the tunnel's interior and the world outside.

They recalled how, during their initial entry into the tunnel on a bright sunny day, even with the artificial lighting in place, it felt as if they were going through a dark cave. However, upon emerging after several hours of work, the intense external light temporarily blinded them.

This disparity in lighting can pose a significant hazard for drivers as they traverse the 3,315-metre-long main tunnel, which takes approximately three to four minutes to cross. To avert such potentially dangerous situations, cutting-edge lighting technology has been implemented on both the tunnel's entrance and exit, spanning a distance of 200 metres on each side.

This advanced lighting system dynamically adjusts the illumination within the tunnel to match six distinct weather conditions: sunny, rainy, overcast, heavily overcast, evening, and night.

To achieve this, a total of 552 lights have been installed in each of the tunnel's two four-lane tubes, with lights spaced at 12-metre intervals along both sides. These 1,004 lights, all imported from China, each emit an impressive 108 candela per square metre.

The monitoring station is not limited to lighting control alone. It also governs the temperature, humidity, and air circulation within the tunnel to ensure seamless adaptation for travellers. To guarantee the delivery of oxygen, a network of 28 jet fans, 14 in each tube, has been strategically positioned to optimise airflow.

Project Director Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury emphasised the level of technological advancement that went into the tunnel's construction, describing it as not only a groundbreaking achievement for Bangladesh but also for South Asia as a whole. He remarked, "The tunnel has been constructed using the most advanced technology, with every detail meticulously considered to ensure safety and convenience."

As the Bangabandhu Tunnel revolutionises the transportation landscape, the monitoring station guarantees a safe and comfortable journey through this remarkable underwater tunnel.