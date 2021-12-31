Logistic, IT and remote hiring to lead job market in New Year

Supplement

Fahim Mashroor
31 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:59 pm

Related News

Logistic, IT and remote hiring to lead job market in New Year

Fahim Mashroor
31 December, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 05:59 pm
Fahim Mashroor. TBS Sketch
Fahim Mashroor. TBS Sketch

The jobs that were dominating in the outgoing year will be on top in terms of hiring manpower in the New Year. There were some types of jobs that have hired most of the manpower in Bangladesh in the 2021 calendar year. 

The logistic sector was one of the top recruiting sectors in 2021 as huge transportations were necessary for goods delivery and carrying. Around two lakhs new delivery men got the job in this sector last year.  

IT-oriented jobs, on the other hand, are also going to dominate the employment market in the New Year as internet and broadband usage has increased compared to last year.

Jobs related to digital content creation for social media marketing – such as e-commerce and f-commerce – have been on the rise too.   

Apart from these, mobile financial service and mobile banking also raises hope for creating huge job opportunities outside of Dhaka. Earlier, banking sector jobs were only Dhaka based, but now mobile banking and agent banking jobs are spreading across the country and different companies are recruiting manpower at the local level. 

In addition, remote recruitment during the post-pandemic situation could be another top employment offering sector. Foreign companies are hiring Bangladeshi manpower beside recruiting their local people, because during the Covid-19, staff, whether hired from the native country or abroad, both worked from home. But recruiters want to hire manpower from Bangladesh due to the low cost. 

For grabbing these jobs, candidates have to be skilled in some areas, for example – networking and IT security knowledge are required for IT-based jobs and programming and coding knowledge is a must for those who want to be a software developer.  

The author is Chief Executive Officer, Bdjobs.com

Analysis / Economy / Tech / Top News

tech / logistic sector / IT / Job market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

3h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity