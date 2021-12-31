Logistic, IT and remote hiring to lead job market in New Year

Fahim Mashroor. TBS Sketch

The jobs that were dominating in the outgoing year will be on top in terms of hiring manpower in the New Year. There were some types of jobs that have hired most of the manpower in Bangladesh in the 2021 calendar year.

The logistic sector was one of the top recruiting sectors in 2021 as huge transportations were necessary for goods delivery and carrying. Around two lakhs new delivery men got the job in this sector last year.

IT-oriented jobs, on the other hand, are also going to dominate the employment market in the New Year as internet and broadband usage has increased compared to last year.

Jobs related to digital content creation for social media marketing – such as e-commerce and f-commerce – have been on the rise too.

Apart from these, mobile financial service and mobile banking also raises hope for creating huge job opportunities outside of Dhaka. Earlier, banking sector jobs were only Dhaka based, but now mobile banking and agent banking jobs are spreading across the country and different companies are recruiting manpower at the local level.

In addition, remote recruitment during the post-pandemic situation could be another top employment offering sector. Foreign companies are hiring Bangladeshi manpower beside recruiting their local people, because during the Covid-19, staff, whether hired from the native country or abroad, both worked from home. But recruiters want to hire manpower from Bangladesh due to the low cost.

For grabbing these jobs, candidates have to be skilled in some areas, for example – networking and IT security knowledge are required for IT-based jobs and programming and coding knowledge is a must for those who want to be a software developer.

The author is Chief Executive Officer, Bdjobs.com