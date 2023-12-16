From liberation to development: The Chronicles of Bangladesh's 52-year journey

On the 16th of December 1971, a nation was born amidst the bloodshed and sacrifices of its brave freedom fighters under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bengali of a thousand years and the father of the Bengali Nation.

Bangladesh, the land of golden harvests and vibrant culture, emerged from the shackles of Pakistani rule, etching its name in the annals of history as a testament to the indomitable spirit of its people. Fifty-two years have passed since that momentous day, and Bangladesh has traversed a remarkable path, navigating the challenges and triumphs of nation-building.

Under the able leadership of Bangabandhu's beloved daughter, honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh made notable strides in various sectors, including achieving commendable economic growth, reducing poverty rates, infrastructure and social welfare progress, advancing the garment industry, industrial diversification, agriculture modernisation, and progressing in social development indicators.

In the economic realm, Bangladesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation, emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Over the past decade, the country's GDP has grown at an average rate of over 6%, surpassing many of its regional counterparts. Many factors, including a vibrant garment industry, a burgeoning service sector, and a surge in foreign remittances, have driven this economic growth.

The garment industry, in particular, has played a pivotal role in Bangladesh's economic success. With over four million workers, the sector accounts for around 80% of the country's export earnings. This has boosted the economy and empowered women, who make up the majority of the workforce in the garment sector.

The service sector has also emerged as a significant growth driver, contributing over 50% to Bangladesh's GDP. This sector encompasses various industries, including telecommunications, banking, and tourism. The telecommunications sector, in particular, has experienced explosive growth, with mobile phone penetration reaching over 100%.

Foreign remittances have also played a crucial role in Bangladesh's economic development. Over the past decade, remittances have averaged over 7% of GDP, providing a lifeline to many families and contributing to poverty reduction.

The pharmaceutical sector in Bangladesh stands as a cornerstone of the nation's economy and healthcare system, contributing significantly to domestic and global markets. Renowned for producing high-quality generic drugs, the industry is pivotal in providing affordable and accessible medication, meeting local healthcare needs and serving as a significant exporter to over 150 countries worldwide.

With a commitment to innovation, stringent quality control, and adherence to international standards, the pharmaceutical sector fosters economic growth. It enhances healthcare outcomes, making essential medications more widely available and affordable for diverse populations globally.

Despite these remarkable achievements, Bangladesh still faces significant economic challenges. Poverty remains a persistent issue, with over 22% of the population living below the national poverty line. The country also meets infrastructure constraints, hindering its global economic competitiveness.

Bangladesh has made significant strides in social development, particularly in education, healthcare, and gender equality. The country has achieved near-universal primary education enrollment, and literacy rates have increased steadily. Life expectancy has also improved, from 55 years in 1971 to 72 years in 2023.

Bangladesh has made notable progress in reducing infant and maternal mortality rates in healthcare. The country has also expanded its immunisation coverage, reaching over 90% of children.

Gender equality has also been a critical focus of Bangladesh's development agenda. The country has made significant strides in women's education, participation in the workforce, and representation in politics. Women now hold over 20% of the seats in the parliament, and female labour force participation has increased from 25% in 1990 to over 50% in 2023.

Despite these achievements, Bangladesh still faces challenges in social development. Gender inequality persists, with women still facing discrimination in various aspects of life. Access to quality education and healthcare remains limited in some areas, mainly rural regions.

Bangladesh's journey has not been without its challenges. The country faces many issues, including poverty, inequality, climate change, and natural disasters. However, the nation has demonstrated its resilience and determination to overcome these obstacles.

Climate change poses a significant threat to Bangladesh's low-lying coastal regions. The country is particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and floods. The government has taken proactive measures to address these challenges, including investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and building early warning systems.

Natural disasters like floods and cyclones have also wreaked havoc on Bangladesh's development efforts. The country has implemented disaster preparedness and response strategies to mitigate the impact of these events.

As Bangladesh looks to the future, it has a unique opportunity to build on its remarkable achievements and forge a prosperous and sustainable future. The country's young and vibrant population and strong economic growth provide a solid foundation for continued progress.

To fully realise its potential, Bangladesh must address the challenges that remain. Poverty reduction, infrastructure development, climate change mitigation, limiting corruption and ensuring transparency and accountability are all critical areas that require sustained attention. Fostering greater inclusivity and providing access to quality education and healthcare for all will be essential to sustainable development.

Bangladesh's journey over the past 52 years has been one of resilience, progress, and transformation. The nation has emerged from the shadows of war to a vibrant democracy with a promising future. By addressing the challenges and building on its strengths, Bangladesh can realise its full potential and become a model for sustainable development in the 21st century.

The 52nd anniversary of Bangladesh's victory is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and resilience displayed in pursuing freedom. It is a celebration of the triumph of the human spirit and a testament to the enduring legacy of those who fought for the nation's independence and prosperity. As Bangladesh looks ahead, it carries the lessons of its past, forging a brighter future guided by the principles of justice, equality, and unity.

The writer is a researcher and development worker.