Khulna needs environment-friendly development keeping Sundarbans in mind

Khulna division has not seen that much economic progress despite having all the geographic diversities and natural resources, including the Sundarbans. However, unplanned development projects taken in the last 50 years have caused much environmental damage in the region.

Experts have opined that safe extraction of natural resources from the Sundarbans, setting up connectivity of Mongla port with Nepal and Bhutan, revival of newsprint, hardboard and jute mills, extending an expressway from Bhanga to Mongla and gas connection in the region could pave the way for industrialisation in Khulna.

They made the remarks at a webinar titled "Industrialisation in Khulna: Problems and Opportunities" arranged by The Business Standard, emphasising that all the development plans should be taken maintaining environmental rules and keeping the safety of the Sundarbans in mind.

The Khulna region has two special features – the Mongla seaport and Benapole. However, the much-discussed connectivity of Mongla port with Nepal and Bhutan has not been implemented yet. The condition of the Khulna-Jashore road is dilapidated. There has been no progress in the construction of Khulna airport. On the other hand, Jashore Airport, the only airport in the area, is very small. There is only one EPZ in the region and two specialised economic zones are supposed to be constructed.

Once, the area used to produce a lot of frozen products, but now it seems to be decreasing. There is also no gas connection in this area. The very existence of Sundarbans, a unique ecosystem located in this region, is under threat as a number of industries have developed in the surrounding areas. The amount of salinity in the water is also increasing.

Today we will discuss whether this region will be livable despite the impacts of urbanisation and industrialisation keeping these issues in the background.

Sheikh Humayun Kabir, vice-president, Bangladesh Frozen Foods Exporters Association

Khulna was once a subdivision of Jashore, then it became a district and later a division. The region has all the natural resources required for economic development. One of the two river ports of Bangladesh is in Khulna, but we have not been able to seize the opportunity of this port after the independence of the country. We also failed to sustain the news print industry, jute mills, hardboard mills, textile mills etc. Later, the export of frozen shrimp had raised the hope of economic progress of Khulna.

However, this too has been in decline due to a lack of demand for shrimp in the global market. Our lobster and shrimp markets have been taken over by a species of shrimp called Vannamei from the Hawaiian region of the USA. At present, Bangladesh has slipped from 2nd place to 8th place in shrimp exports.

The production rate of Vannamei shrimps is much higher than our local varieties. For example, we can produce 350kg of our lobsters or shrimps in one acre of land, but the production rate of Vannamei is several times more. That's why we are now interested in cultivating Vannamei shrimps in the coastal areas of Khulna.

Once Khulna was an industrial city. The region still has a low labour cost which will be helpful if we can set up factories here again. It is time to consider restarting the closed factories now. The government can acquire a lot of abandoned land here to use those for economic activities.

The Padma Bridge will be opened very soon which will definitely increase economic activities in this region. It is time for all the people of Khulna to think about this.

Besides, the dilapidated roads of Khulna should be renovated and new infrastructures should be constructed in a planned manner. It is the time to think about how we can use the products produced in Khulna and export them abroad. If the Export Processing Bureau, the Khulna Chamber of Commerce and people concerned work harder, it will be possible to transform Khulna in the next 50 years.

Md Ali Akbar Tipu, panel mayor, Khulna City Corporation

All the people concerned, including journalists and civil society members, irrespective of political affiliation must come forward to implement the Prime Minister's Vision 2041 plan. We must work together for education, health and cultural development. Recently, about 120 state leaders joined the COP-26 conference in Glasgow, UK to focus on climate change. I also had the opportunity to be present there.

I think Khulna is one of the most climate-risky regions in the world with fears of natural disasters such as tidal surges, tornadoes, cyclones etc. I have already arranged a meeting on climate change in Khulna after returning from Glasgow. We did not get much benefit till the COP-26 conference and want the implementations of the initiatives taken to solve the climate problems. The 42 affected countries including Bangladesh need to be protected economically.

We need close attention, we all have to raise a unifying voice. The journalists have to come forward the most. We have to work together, we have to move and we have to inform the prime minister who spoke at the COP-26 on behalf of the 42 countries calling for economic protection.

However, some positive decisions have also been taken at this year's climate conference like bringing air pollution to zero level. Our government also pledged not to construct any coal power plants. Many countries around the world are using electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

Sundarbans is being destroyed which is a major concern from the perspective of climate change. The mills and factories in Khulna do not have proper waste management systems as a result causing environmental pollution.

Md Mofidul Islam Tutul, director, Khulna Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Khulna is the third largest city in Bangladesh, which has a lot of economic potential with Mongla port, Benapole and Bhomra land ports. In the past, the development of Khulna was stalled, but the present government is constructing the Padma Bridge for the development of Khulna. If the government connects Nepal and Bhutan with the Mongla port, it could be transformed to an industrial city and the geo-economic importance of the region will increase. The potential for industrialisation of Khulna is huge but there are some problems as well.

The expressway should be extended from Bhanga to Mongla, otherwise there would be traffic jams after the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. Currently, the road to Mongla is not wide enough. We can use 40% of the total capacity of the Mongla port. If the expressway is extended, this port will be more efficient. We also need gas connections in Khulna to boost industrialisation.

We are already seeing that people have sold a lot of land in Mongla and Bhanga areas for industrial purposes. Land prices have also gone up in the area. We are hopeful that the area will develop as an industrial belt. The Department of Environment and other authorities concerned have to be aware so that the industrialisation in this area is done in a planned way.

The News Print Mill, Hardboard Mill and Jute Mill in Khulna are almost closed now. These industries need to be revived incorporating modern technology.

The biggest resource of Khulna region is the Sundarbans. We need to build a tourist city centring on this which is a long-standing demand of ours to the government.

The construction of the proposed Khan Jahan Ali Airport should be started in full swing. Because, if the Padma Bridge is opened, foreign passengers will come to Khulna.

The government has already assured us that the Khulna-Jessore and Khulna-Mongla six lane expressways will be constructed with bypass roads at Noapara which would save a lot of time.

The government has proposed two EPZs in Rupsha and Batiaghata areas of Khulna, beside the existing one. We also need a modern hospital in Khulna so that people here do not have to go to Dhaka for better treatment.

Shamima Sultana Shilu, woman entrepreneur

The economic potential of Khulna has faded. But there is still hope. There are many possibilities for women to become entrepreneurs in Khulna. They can work with the waste materials of different products such as rice, jute, fishes and betel nuts. For example, they can make buttons with coconut shells, plates and furniture from betel nut shells etc. With the government's help, women in Khulna can be economically self-reliant. All they need is proper training in this regard.

Gouranga Nandy, journalist and environment activist

Khulna lacks mills and factories as there is no gas connection in Khulna except for the power plants. The government has set up some educational institutions in this region. Meanwhile, the Mongla port is also not being used as per its total potential. The jute industry has not been developed to produce diversified products.

This region is mainly the Gangetic lowlands, which is considered as an immature delta. We have already done some development work before the land matured, especially the construction of water dams in the 60's which created waterlogging in some areas. Many lands, including in the Bhabadaha beel, have been abandoned due to waterlogging here. It can be seen as an example of unplanned development.

Studies have shown that people in the region are more affected by unplanned development than by climate change. Many people have lost their land and been forced to relocate due to unplanned development. So, we must plan for the development of the region with the Sundarbans and climate change in mind.

Shaikh Ashrafuzzaman, secretary-general, Greater Khulna Development Action Coordination Committee

There are many rivers in Khulna region which are almost dead now. For example, Kopotakkho and Bhadra rivers etc. Most of the rivers do not have enough water. If any accident happens on the bridge over Rupsha river, navigation at Mongla port will be stopped.

Apart from the Khulna University and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology there are no other institutes in the region which can conduct research. We do not have good hospitals, no place to breathe fresh air and no recreation centre in the city.

Both the banks of the Mongla river have been illegally occupied and the younger generation is turning to drugs. These problems should be addressed in Khulna.

If small tourist centres could be set up on both sides of the river from Jalna to Fultala areas, then the younger generation in Khulna could be protected from drugs. Because these places are the hotspots for drug dealing.

The capacity of the Mongla port should be enhanced, which has the potentiality to be a port like Chattogram port.

There is still no airport in Khulna though one was supposed to be built in 1963. The government should make short-and long-term plans for the development of this region.

Tamanna Tabassum Shova, women entrepreneur

We need training for women entrepreneurs in Khulna to develop their skills. We have many abandoned lands in Khulna where small and cottage industries could be set up for women's economic progress where low-cost products could be made.

There was also a promise from the authorities to create a special weekly market for women to sell their products. With the government's attention, the small and cottage industries in Khulna could actualise their potentials.

Professor Dr Abdullah Harun Chowdhury, dean of environmental science, Khulna University

We started the first environmental science department in Bangladesh 25 years ago at Khulna University with emphasis on environment and climate.

The region is rich in natural resources including the Sundarbans, the only mangrove forest in the world. It also has huge potential for industry and economic development.

Citizens from all walks of life must also come forward to tap the possibilities beside the government.

At present, climate is a special problem all over the world including Bangladesh. We have to move forward emphasising on this problem.

As an environmentalist, I had the opportunity to work in the development projects undertaken by the Khulna Development Authority to implement the masterplan which includes areas like Fakirhat union, Rampal and Mongla.

The masterplan mentions clearly that all the development works should be done on the lands excluding the permanent reservoirs maintaining the environmental rules. But some people are filling up the low water bodies and canals around the city and selling those,resulting in shortage of fresh drinking water in and around Khulna city.

Previously, water was available in tubewells 850 feet to 900 feet below the ground level, which has dropped to below 1,300 feet.

The ponds in the city are being used for dumping garbage. However, by retaining rainwater in these ponds, bathing and other activities of the people of the city could be done for the whole year. Besides, the ponds would also reduce the temperature of the city.

The Khulna region needs long-term industrialisation in an environmentally friendly way. Factories must have a modern waste management system. Citizens in the vicinity should also be aware of this. Their active participation would make it easy for the government to take steps in this regard.

In case of approval of new industries, the Department of Environment must verify the overall condition of the factories.

The coordination of all ministries and government departments is required for development projects in the region.

The last thing I want to say is that the Sundarbans is like our mother, which saves us from all kinds of natural disasters. If there was no Sundarbans, people of this region would not survive. However, it is also a hub of natural resources for us.

We have to work together shoulder to shoulder regardless of our political identities for the development of Khulna.