KG Mustafa: The humble designer of first Bangladeshi taka

Artist KG Mustafa. TBS Sketch.

For a new-born country, it is not very likely that a currency designer will be readily available. So when painter Quamrul Hassan learned about Kazi Golam Mustafa, it was just a gift from heaven.

The team of three leading painters of the time – Zainul Abedin, Qayyum Chowdhury and Quamrul Hassan – was tasked with designing currencies for the just-independent Bangladesh in 1972. But security designing was a technical thing that was not within the domain of the trio who were just groping in the dark to find someone to do the job for them.

Someone in the Design Centre, an art firm in Motijheel where Quamrul was the chief designer, told him that KG Mustafa had worked in Pakistan's security printing press at Karachi and he might be the man who could help. Quamrul sent artist Golam Sarwar to pick Mustafa from his Kakrail residence. The next day Quamrul took him straight to the then Bangladesh Bank governor ANM Hamidullah.

Security design is far from ordinary designs; it involves security features protected from copying, it involves components of heritage and culture that represent a country. And those were more crucial for Bangladesh, which just came into being after a bloodbath. With experience of working in the security printing press, KG Mustafa was the only appropriate person available in the country at that time with the technical know-how of currency security designing.

A pioneer in graphic design, Mustafa was born in 1943 in Madaripur. Apart from designing the first currency, he also designed coins and postal stamps. A graduate from Dhaka University's Institute of Fine Arts, Mustafa was appointed as a designer for Pakistan's security printing press in Karachi, where he worked until the end of 1967.

His three-and-half years' experience there made him the only person to outline the first currencies for the newly-independent country.

At 79 now, artist KG Mustafa still remembers those days 50 years back in early 1972 while weaving his reminiscences on 1 March 2022 at his Rampura residence in the capital. Some dates or some names might have been missed, but all the nitty-gritty details are still fresh in his memory.

"At the first sight, the governor looked not much convinced, maybe, because of my younger age. Anyway, he asked me when I could start working and what I would need. I said I have everything – paper, pencils, brushes, colour and don't need anything more right now."

The governor might have seen some sort of confidence and dedication in the young artist's face and words; it seemed to him that they finally got the right person for the work.

It was the designing of currency, and security came first.

So the private room of the governor at the Bangladesh Bank was prepared for KG Mustafa to work and all support and logistics were made available to provide as soon as he asked for.

Mustafa got to work in full swing. By this time, people from the security printing services of different countries arrived in Dhaka.

Within just 15 days, he developed initial layouts of currency notes for presenting to authorities for feedback.

"I could not finish all the layouts at the same time. So far, I remember I first completed the layout for the 5 taka note, then the 10 taka and 1 taka notes. I developed two designs for each of the notes. Lastly, I designed the 100 taka note. It had only one design."

The then finance minister Tajuddin Ahmad, finance secretary Matiul Islam, the central bank governor and other senior officials were in constant touch with the designer and finally they took the layouts to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

But they did not take the designer with them.

Bangabandhu inspected the designs and was greatly impressed. It seemed to him that the designs came from abroad. "He asked them: Where did you get those from? They replied: Sir, a boy named KG Mustafa, who is from Madaripur of your region, did the designs. Bangabandhu asked: Why have you not brought him here?" Mustafa described the conversation as he later heard from insiders.

The designs were approved and Mustafa did whatever needed to bring those to a final shape before being sent to London for printing. The designer had to travel to London twice to put the finishing touches before two security firms – Thomas De La Rue and Bradbury Wilkinson – finalised those for printing.

This was how Bangladesh got its first official currency notes. The designer explains why he picked images of betel leaf, boat, jute fibre, paddy field or woman husking rice for his designs, why he chose certain folk motifs or colours such as green, blue or red.

"Green usually comes first to your mind when you think about Bangladesh's landscape. As an artist, I had proposed some subjects, most of which were approved by the committee."

The country's first currency notes were released between June and December 1972, within months of designing those one after another. How did Mustafa feel when the currencies designed by him were put into circulation and spread from hand to hand?

"When I got the first notes in hand, I could not believe my eyes that I can see my design printed like this. I was thrilled to see people having these currencies in their hands. They did not know me. A few people, who knew me as the designer, appreciated it."

Doing something that becomes part of the history of a country is a rare feeling to be remembered lifelong.

"I did the work with joy, with content that I am doing something for my country, which is attached to its identity. I employed my whole heart, all my emotions, all my ability in the work, which have been reflected in the designs.

"Some people would talk about due recognition and honour. But I am least bothered about that. I didn't work for any place in history. I did the work because I knew the know-how and I enjoyed it.

"I feel myself fortunate to be able to do the work which will remain forever as part of the history so long as Bangladesh survives," said the artist, in a humble voice. To him, designing the country's first currency was nothing to boast about, it is rather a service to the nation at best.