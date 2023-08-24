I had to find a male business partner: Anika Azam

Anika Azam
24 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:04 pm

I had to find a male business partner: Anika Azam

Anika Azam
24 August, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 09:04 pm
Anika Azam, founder and Event Designer, KRI. 
Anika Azam, founder and Event Designer, KRI. 

After my business school degree from the North South University, I started to work for a top corporate and suddenly quit my job facing an unpleasant experience at work.

My family supported me and let me go ahead with whatever I planned.

I started my event management business and my father had only one advice for me, "Try to have a male business partner."

The society was yet to show all out support to a firm having no male leader.

Now things are improving fast and I believe, if it was today, my father would not have asked me to look for a male partner. I will not ask my daughter to look for a male partner only because she is a woman.

I continue managing my team, business deals, and operations without any unbreakable hurdles.

Anika Azam, founder and Event Designer, KRI. 

