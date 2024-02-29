How research enabled Bangladesh to achieve self-sufficiency in food production

Fifty years back, Cambridge economist Austin Robinson expressed his doubt whether a war-ravaged Bangladesh would ever be able to feed millions of hungry mouths.

He was among the foreign economists who attended a conference in Dhaka in 1973 to discuss how the newborn nation could rebuild and develop. Most of them were least optimistic about the future of Bangladesh.

"Many scholars and analysts feared that the country would remain a ward of the global community, acutely dependent on foreign aid. Some went as far as to predict a Malthusian nightmare in the country, with its population outgrowing the availability of food," wrote Robinson. He found Bangladesh as "the text-book example of Malthusian stagnation."

But farmers have proved the doomsayers wrong.

Bangladesh has since achieved self-sufficiency in rice production, the cornerstone of its diet. In 1972-73, rice production stood at 99 lakh tonnes, with a population of 70 million. Presently, Bangladesh produces 3.90 crore tonnes of rice, despite the population surging to around 170 million, nearly tripling rice output.

The inception of the Green Revolution in Bangladesh marked a pivotal moment, focusing on the cultivation of high-yield rice varieties.

Researchers assert that achieving food sufficiency for a rapidly expanding population was the primary objective of the Green Revolution. Hence, breeders shifted their focus towards developing innovative varieties resistant to pests and diseases and adaptable to environmental stressors such as salinity, humidity and drought.

In tandem with seed development, the government consistently plays a pivotal role in augmenting agricultural output by disbursing various agricultural subsidies including fertilisers, irrigation facilities, agricultural machinery, and incentives at subsidised rates.

When independent Bangladesh was in its nascent stage, the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) introduced a high-yielding rice variety known as BR-3. This variety swiftly proliferated nationwide, becoming the staple across all three cropping seasons of Aush, Aman, and Boro, hence earning the moniker "BR-revolution."

Initially, BR-3 augmented rice production from 100 million tonnes to approximately 140 million tonnes in the post-1973 era, although farmers predominantly utilised locally saved seeds, researchers note. Subsequently, in 1980, BRRI developed another variety named BRRI-11, gradually supplanting BR-3 during the 1980s.

In the 1990s, BRRI introduced the high-yielding BR-28 and BR-29 in 1994, acclaimed as "mega varieties" during the Boro season. These two varieties catalysed revolutionary enhancements in rice production nationwide, remaining in cultivation to date. However, due to their waning resilience, efforts have commenced to phase them out of cultivation.

Nonetheless, cultivation is diversifying beyond high-yielding varieties as hybrid rice cultivation gains traction. BRRI and the Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) are collaborating to develop hybrid varieties that are high-yielding, salinity-tolerant, drought-resistant and disease-resistant.

Director General Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir of the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) told TBS, "The Green Revolution aimed for food self-sufficiency, a goal we've successfully achieved. Now, we're not only focusing on high-yielding varieties but also enriching crops with additional levels of zinc, iron and protein, thus ensuring nutritional security alongside production."

Initially, agricultural research primarily concentrated on rice production, but over time, scientific inquiry expanded into fisheries, poultry, dairy, and livestock. In this regard, both government and private entities are pivotal. Private organisations, particularly, are actively engaged in researching and developing various types of vegetable seeds, significantly contributing to broadening food security horizons.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) is at the forefront of developing a diverse range of vegetable, fruit, spice, and pulse varieties, including wheat, corn, eggplant and potatoes. Emphasising innovation alongside high yield, BARI considers the impact of climate change in its breeding programs.

Moreover, the private sector plays a crucial role in bolstering food production and nutritional security by introducing hybrid and high-yielding vegetable varieties such as tomato, pumpkin, beans, cauliflower, cabbage, cucumber, bitter gourd, papaya, carrot and onion.

These seeds are predominantly disseminated by private entities, enabling farmers to engage in year-round commercial vegetable cultivation, buoyed by seed availability and favourable market prices.

According to the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), vegetable production in the 2022-23 fiscal year amounted to 2.16 crore tonnes, complemented by an additional 10 lakh tonnes of potato production. In total, vegetable production, including potatoes, exceeds 3 crore tonnes.

Currently, alongside increasing production, the government is prioritising safe crop production through the implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

"While the government initiated the innovation of high-yielding varieties, the private sector now plays a significant role," said Dr FH Ansarey, managing director and CEO of ACI Agribusiness. "Private sector seed production significantly contributes to the surplus supply of vegetables, ensuring availability year-round," he emphasised.

Wheat production remains stagnant at 11 lakh tonnes due to unfavourable environmental conditions for food grains, leading to a dependency on the international market to meet the substantial demand of 65-70 lakh tonnes. However, maize and oilseed production have witnessed significant growth, with maize production reaching 64 lakh tonnes and oilseed production rising from 12 lakh tonnes to 16 lakh tonnes within a year.

But despite the stability in food production, two emerging threats loom large.

Firstly, the impact of climate change, evidenced by multiple cyclones, landslides, and floods, has jeopardised crop yields. Secondly, the dwindling arable land due to the construction of infrastructure, such as roads, houses and factories, poses a pressing challenge.

Urgent and effective measures are imperative to conserve arable land to sustainably feed the growing population. A decade-old study by the Center for Policy Dialogue revealed that the country loses at least 200,000 acres of arable land annually.

Director General of the DAE Badal Chandra Biswas underscored, "The continuous reduction of agricultural land due to urbanisation and industrialisation presents a significant challenge in maintaining production levels. However, the adoption of high-yielding varieties and various agricultural technologies enables us to meet our needs through increased production."

Furthermore, the adoption of agricultural technology, particularly agricultural mechanisation, is on the rise to enhance profitability and efficiency in agriculture. Substantial government investment, totaling Tk3,000 crore, facilitates access to machinery such as combine harvesters, reapers, and threshers at 50-70% subsidy rates depending on the region. This mechanisation not only eases agricultural operations but also aids in disaster management and reduces production costs.

Ansarey remarked, "The collaborative mechanisation efforts between the government and the private sector have sparked significant awareness and interest among farmers. Without the government's investments over the past five years, mechanisation would have taken another decade to reach its current level."

Along with fair crop yields, research-driven improvements have revolutionised fish, meat, and egg production. Presently, over 47 lakh tonnes of fish, primarily tilapia, pangasius, and rui, are produced, with a substantial portion exported to satisfy domestic demand. Thanks to research, commercial production of various fish species like Pabda, Koi, Shing, and Tengra is now feasible year-round.

Researchers attribute the remarkable success in fish production to enhanced varieties, widespread adoption of breeding techniques and commercial aquaculture practices.

In meeting meat and egg demands, poultry farming plays a crucial role.

With over 4 crore eggs produced daily, predominantly by private enterprises, poultry chickens contribute significantly to the country's protein needs. In the 1980s, BRAC's Rural Poultry Model Scheme spurred backyard poultry farming among impoverished farmers, leading to rapid growth in poultry production. Poultry farming has not only become a significant source of employment but has also garnered government policy support and investment.

Additionally, research conducted by the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute has resulted in the Sonali breed, which has gained popularity due to its resemblance to native chickens in taste and appearance.

The agriculture department emphasises the criticality of maintaining agricultural production for national stability. During disruptions in international supply chains due to events like the Covid-19 pandemic, conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, or financial crises impacting currency exchange rates, the resilience and continuous growth of agricultural production ensure regular food supplies to the country's population of approximately 170 million people.