Housing loans up by 30% in a year

Taking bank loans to build new houses is seeing an uptick among those looking to build their dream homes, with the country's banking sector witnessing a 30% growth in personal housing loan disbursement in the last one year.

According to central bank data, outstanding personal loans in the housing sector in the country stood at Tk39,270 crore at the end of March this year, up from Tk30,307 crore in March 2022 — a Tk9,000 crore or 29.58% rise.

When asked why taking personal loans in the housing sector is increasing, Agrani Bank Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir said, according to the latest data, the majority or 90% of housing loans are disbursed in urban areas.

At present, loan disbursement to urban areas is around Tk35,500 crore. The remaining Tk3,700 crore or 10% of the loans were given to rural customers.

However, banks are boosting loan disbursal to rural customers. According to central bank data, lending to rural areas increased by around 34% in a year.

When asked why banks are increasing loans to rural customers, the managing director of another bank said that this type of loan is one of the most secure loans for a bank since the organisation has a mortgage on the property on which the customer is building a house. As a result, the bank does not have to worry about returning the money. For these reasons, banks are very interested in giving these loans.

Mentioning that the default rate of housing loans is much lower than other loans, he added that these loans are usually long-term. The customer pays it every month through instalments. If the repayment is delayed for any reason, the customer reschedules the loans.

Besides, those who do not take bank loans for the whole cost of building a house, take only a fixed amount. As a result, the customer does not want the house to go to the bank due to non-payment of instalments. Due to these reasons, the rate of default for this type of loan is very low.

According to the data obtained from the Bangladesh Bank, private sector banks are ahead of the state-owned banks in terms of lending. Many banks including IFIC, Dutch Bangla, Prime, The City Bank, Bank Asia, Mutual Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank are ahead in providing loans in the housing sector. They are currently charging a maximum interest rate of 10.10% against these loans.

According to senior officials of several banks, usually the customer needs to have 10-30% of their own money to build a house with a loan. That is, a loan of Tk70-90 lakhs is given for a project of Tk1 crore. The loan has to be approved by showing the necessary documents.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, said that all banks are interested in providing housing loans as the loans are secured. Those who take personal housing loans are given more priority in disbursement of loans.

Non-bank financial institutions are also moving forward in disbursing housing loans. However, the institutions have to compete with banks when it comes to interest rates. Currently, these institutions are charging an interest rate of 12% on disbursement of housing loans.

Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, said classified housing loans are very rare. Customers always try to pay the instalments on time. They do not default unless they do not get the flat from the developer company on time or due to any other mishaps.

Mentioning that some loans are classified among those who take loans for commercial housing projects, he said, "Those who take loans for commercial purposes often have to go through difficult situations. Some project loans are classified due to project approval, timely project completion or many other reasons."