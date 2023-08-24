Housing loans up by 30% in a year

Supplement

Tonmoy Modak
24 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 02:21 pm

Related News

Housing loans up by 30% in a year

Banks and NBFIs encouraged by the low rate of default loans in housing sector

Tonmoy Modak
24 August, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 02:21 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

Taking bank loans to build new houses is seeing an uptick among those looking to build their dream homes, with the country's banking sector witnessing a 30% growth in personal housing loan disbursement in the last one year.

According to central bank data, outstanding personal loans in the housing sector in the country stood at Tk39,270 crore at the end of March this year, up from Tk30,307 crore in March 2022 — a Tk9,000 crore or 29.58% rise.

When asked why taking personal loans in the housing sector is increasing, Agrani Bank Managing Director Md Murshedul Kabir said, according to the latest data, the majority or 90% of housing loans are disbursed in urban areas. 

At present, loan disbursement to urban areas is around Tk35,500 crore. The remaining Tk3,700 crore or 10% of the loans were given to rural customers.

However, banks are boosting loan disbursal to rural customers. According to central bank data, lending to rural areas increased by around 34% in a year.

When asked why banks are increasing loans to rural customers, the managing director of another bank said that this type of loan is one of the most secure loans for a bank since the organisation has a mortgage on the property on which the customer is building a house. As a result, the bank does not have to worry about returning the money. For these reasons, banks are very interested in giving these loans.

Mentioning that the default rate of housing loans is much lower than other loans, he added that these loans are usually long-term. The customer pays it every month through instalments. If the repayment is delayed for any reason, the customer reschedules the loans. 

Besides, those who do not take bank loans for the whole cost of building a house, take only a fixed amount. As a result, the customer does not want the house to go to the bank due to non-payment of instalments. Due to these reasons, the rate of default for this type of loan is very low.

According to the data obtained from the Bangladesh Bank, private sector banks are ahead of the state-owned banks in terms of lending. Many banks including IFIC, Dutch Bangla, Prime, The City Bank, Bank Asia, Mutual Trust Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank are ahead in providing loans in the housing sector. They are currently charging a maximum interest rate of 10.10% against these loans.

According to senior officials of several banks, usually the customer needs to have 10-30% of their own money to build a house with a loan. That is, a loan of Tk70-90 lakhs is given for a project of Tk1 crore. The loan has to be approved by showing the necessary documents. 

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director of Mutual Trust Bank, said that all banks are interested in providing housing loans as the loans are secured. Those who take personal housing loans are given more priority in disbursement of loans.

Non-bank financial institutions are also moving forward in disbursing housing loans. However, the institutions have to compete with banks when it comes to interest rates. Currently, these institutions are charging an interest rate of 12% on disbursement of housing loans.

Kyser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance Ltd, said classified housing loans are very rare. Customers always try to pay the instalments on time. They do not default unless they do not get the flat from the developer company on time or due to any other mishaps.

Mentioning that some loans are classified among those who take loans for commercial housing projects, he said, "Those who take loans for commercial purposes often have to go through difficult situations. Some project loans are classified due to project approval, timely project completion or many other reasons."

Innovation In Aesthetic Living 2 / Housing Loans

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

2h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

3h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

10h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

1h | TBS World
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

2h | TBS Stories
Iran unveils new long range drone

Iran unveils new long range drone

4h | TBS World
Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

Excessive 'screen time' increases children's risk of developing late: Study

6h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19