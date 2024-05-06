Gree's journey to the top

In 1991, Gree embarked on its journey in China with a modest start, primarily focusing on assembling and producing household air conditioners. Fast forward to today, and Gree stands tall as the world's largest specialised air conditioning enterprise, boasting 14 production bases globally. The company's success story is a testament to its dedication to research and development, manufacturing prowess, and customer-centric approach.

Today, Gree's annual production capacity for RAC and CAC is more than 60 million sets and 5.5 million sets respectively. Gree is now manufacturing and delivering 127,000 models of RAC (residential air conditioner) and 1,000 models of CAC (commercial air conditioner).

Gree sells its products widely in over 200 countries and regions, serving over 400 million users worldwide. Gree is the world's master of core technology in the air conditioning manufacturing industry.

Gree accounts for more than 30% of the global market for home air conditioners. Gree always insists on quality first, abides by the purpose of integrity management, is customer-oriented, and strictly focuses on quality source control and system construction.

Since 2005, Gree AC has been the world's number-one brand of air conditioner for eighteen consecutive years. This achievement comes for its successive performances, consumer trust, loyalty, dependence, and in-row achievement.

Gree has been operating in Bangladesh since 1999. Electro Mart Group, one of the country's leading manufacturers and marketers of electronics products, has been the dealer of Gree AC in the Bangladeshi market over the last 25 years.

Photo: Collected

Over the last 15 years, Gree AC has occupied the number one position in the Bangladesh market, with a market share of about 25%.

Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart, attributes this remarkable success to their product quality and after-sales service. "Our goal has always been to provide the customer with the best possible product at the lowest possible price. We want to ensure a smooth experience for the consumer."

Since 2015, Electro Mart Group has worked on an industrial project in a Bangladesh-China joint venture to manufacture the world's number one electronics, Konka and Gree, in Sonargoan, Narayangonj.

Since July 2020, it has started manufacturing Gree brand air conditioners. Now, the group has manufactured, supplied, and marketed a new series of ACs in the country, using advanced and environmentally-friendly technology.

With over 100 Gree brand air conditioners available across 60 sales and display centres and over 2,000 partner retail outlets and showrooms in Bangladesh, the brand has become synonymous with quality and innovation. Backed by 50 service centres and more than 5,000 well-trained technicians nationwide, Gree ensures prompt and efficient after-sales service to its customers.

The current manufacturing capacity exceeds 3,00,000 units per year. Gree has held the number one position in Bangladesh for the last fifteen years and won the Superbrand Award 2023–24.

Gree manufactures and markets residential AC products such as cassettes, ceilings, floor-standing, split wall-mounted, and portable air conditioners. Gree also manufactures ducted-type air conditioning systems, all-inverter-controlled multi-VRF, and magnetic-bearing chiller air conditioning systems worldwide.

Gree's central air conditioning system currently provides the most space at the lowest cost, leading to its widespread use. Most large corporate offices, high-rise buildings, hospitals, and industrial plants use Gree Multi VRF air conditioning systems.

The Gree Multi VRF air conditioning system features a DC inverter compressor and fan motor, low installation costs, adjustable indoor selection according to smart design, maximum temperature capability up to 52 degrees Celsius, a maximum 36 HP/28.8 TR single outdoor unit, and minimum operation and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, Gree's invention of modern magnetic chiller technology makes industrial project air conditioning affordable and environmentally friendly. Gree's technology is oil-free and saves up to 50% electricity.

Gree has the world's first G-boost inverter compressor, which is efficient and energy-saving. Gree AC incorporates built-in inverter technology, enhancing its environmental friendliness. G-TTech, with 5-level washing and water-electricity separation, makes your life more comfortable.

Gree AC has a biological filter, a catechin filter, a silver ion filter, and cola air purification technology that can completely purify indoor air. This technology can regulate room and body temperatures, saving electricity. Gree AC also has ideal temperature adjustment technology that automatically adjusts the room temperature to the environment.

With the world's first boost inverter compressor, Gree AC saves up to 70% of power consumption. Gree AC incorporates a nanotechnology compressor. The T-3 technology can reduce airflow up to 8°C in any working condition, giving you extreme cooling and a comfortable position.

"We are the first brand that introduced properly measuring a space before suggesting an AC model to cool that space. Before, some other brands claimed that a 1-ton AC could cool a room of 200 square feet. We were the first to come out and say that a 1-ton AC can cool a space of around 120 square feet.

Anything bigger than that will put too much pressure on the compressor and shorten its lifespan. Other brands have now followed suit," said Nurul Afsar, Deputy Managing Director of Electro Mart.

In just 1 minute, Gree AC can reduce the temperature from 27°C inside and 35°C outside to 8°C. Furthermore, Gree AC works at 68 degrees outside temperature. At a distance of 13 metres, double-air louvre technology cools every corner of the room.

In addition, Gree AC has a swing function with "3-D Air Flow" technology that circulates air around the room. Gree AC can run at a low noise level of 33 DB, keeping the room environment calm.

Gree AC has seven airflow stages and four automatic air cleaning and flow stages. Condensers and evaporators enriched with gold fins and anti-corrosion do not rust easily, ensuring long-term performance maintenance.

At one time, using an air conditioner was a luxury. But it has now become a necessary part of life. The middle class now uses AC, as does the upper class, in both rural and urban areas. The price of an air conditioner is at an all-class level now. The Gree AC price range of 1.0 to 5.0 tonnes corresponds to a minimum BDT of 50,000 to 25,000.

As a result, the AC market is rapidly expanding throughout the country. In addition to the district town, many upazilas and rural areas now have significant air conditioner sales, which plays a big role in expanding the market for these products. As the market grows, AC production, installation, and sales are growing in the country.

Gree is always committed to changing lives with innovative technologies. In the past 30 years, Gree has continued researching fan technologies to unlock the secrets of aerodynamics. Gree has invented the 4L Tower air cooler to provide a better experience.

The Gree air cooler adopts a concise appearance and integrates air purification, humidity, and temperature adjustment. It has special features such as a large air volume, a wide angle, a removable 4L water tank, three fan speeds, a free switchover for coolness, and a remote control.

Facing the future, Gree will always adhere to the concept that constantly strengthening technological innovation and quality management, by focusing on the core technologies, will provide excellent products and technical services for global customers with higher efficiency and better quality.