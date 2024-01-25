GoZayaan brings travel at your fingertips

25 January, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:30 am

GoZayaan brings travel at your fingertips

25 January, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 10:30 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Travel has become an integral part of people's lives over the last 10 years. But what does it mean to have a proper travel plan? It usually starts with looking for information, whether it is going door-to-door at your local travel agents' or calling someone you know to help with insights. Both of these can be very tedious processes though and sometimes despite rigorous planning, a lack of visibility can totally hamper the long awaited tour. 

To minimise these problems and to make travel accessible for everyone, GoZayaan came into play. GoZayaan is an online travel tech platform where people can get all kinds of travel information at one place. From flight booking, hotel booking to planning a whole customised tour, GoZayaan has multiple options to simplify a user's booking experience.

Over the years, Bangladesh has grown tremendously with a focus on technology-driven solutions. However, the tourism industry was one that was falling far behind in terms of technology.  Hence, GoZayaan took the initiative of incorporating travel and tourism into the digital ecosystem. 

People can book their travels from their own home and also from anywhere. From GoZayaan, users can book their travels in just a few taps. At GoZayaan, online travel booking is convenient for the users as they have more visibility. Travellers can find all the available options for their bookings at one place. 

Prioty Rahman, who is one of the users, mentioned, "At GoZayaan's platform, I can search flights as per my preferred budget and I would get all the information and facilities together at one place. These make my booking experience smoother and I do not have to find anything separately." 

The platform consolidates all the travel needs in one cohesive space, allowing customers to plan, book, and manage every aspect of their journey without the hassle of switching between applications. 

Customers are at the core of GoZayaan's overall planning. In fact it is the only travel tech company in the country which is solely focused on end consumers. With cumulative efforts, the brand has established themselves as a trusted digital alternative for travel related solutions. Customer satisfaction being the main point of focus, GoZayaan is solving areas where users seem to be struggling more. As an outcome, GoZayaan has multiple payment methods to make the payment process smoother for the users. When users have more options, they can choose their preferred method. 

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything. Their efforts seemed to be reflecting just that when another regular customer Mehruk Hasan, who is also an owner of a restaurant, said, "GoZayaan always gives fast service. Whenever I needed support, I got instant support from the customer experience team. The deals are also good here."

GoZayaan's Chief Commercial Officer Imamul Islam Suprio said in this regard, "As a company, we have always tried to put ourselves in the shoes of the traveller. We empathise and grow with them. This is why we know what the traveller might need now and in the future. Empowering the traveller with the ability to choose his own journey is our key mission."

GoZayaan is committed to staying at the forefront of travel technology. With regular updates and enhancements of the platform, it is aiming to form a whole digital ecosystem. As travel is evolving, GoZayaan is also evolving to give travellers a limitless experience of convenience by enabling them to use the GoZayaan app for their holiday plans.

