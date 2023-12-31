Future of electric vehicles to be determined by elections

Supplement

Jannatul Naym Pieal
31 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:24 am

Related News

Future of electric vehicles to be determined by elections

The current US President Joe Biden has championed the transition to EVs, directing significant funding towards building EV chargers and subsidising electric vehicle costs

Jannatul Naym Pieal
31 December, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 10:24 am
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Photo: Reuters

With 2024 set to be an election year, the future of electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to be strongly influenced by significant elections, specifically the European Parliament elections in June and the US elections in November, due to potential shifts in political dynamics and policies. 

The current US President Joe Biden has championed the transition to EVs, directing significant funding towards building EV chargers and subsidising electric vehicle costs. 

But if a Republican were to win the presidency in 2024, these policies might face opposition or adjustments, as the party's stance on climate laws, tax incentives for EVs, and broader environmental policies could influence the regulatory landscape for electric vehicles in the US.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a New York Times interview, Ford Motor Company Executive Chair Bill Ford (great-grandson of the company's founder Henry Ford), likened the ongoing EV kerfuffle to the party-line divisions that surrounded COVID-19-related mask mandates and vaccinations.

According to Ford, while the blue states advocate for the swift adoption of EVs due to climate reasons, some red states argue that this parallels the vaccine situation, asserting that the government is imposing it on them, and they are resistant to accepting it.

For the record, the Environmental Protection Agency says that transportation is responsible for 29% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., with 81% of that generated by cars and trucks.

Meanwhile, parliamentary elections in several European nations have the power to influence the discourse. Beginning in 2035, the sale of any vehicles other than zero-emission cars and vans is already prohibited. As the phase-out date draws near, automakers are also under regulatory pressure to increase the quantity of EVs they sell.

However, even though the legislation covering massive auto-producing nations like Germany, France, and Italy is currently in place, the regulations may be reviewed in the upcoming political term in Brussels by a new political group.

Certainly, as much as elections could influence electric vehicles (EVs), the dynamics of EVs in politics could also have an impact on the elections.

Tech

2024: What Lies Ahead

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The idea behind Bangladesh Open University was to keep education open for students of all ages across the country. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bangladesh Open University: Finishing the unfinished degrees

2h | Panorama
This year has seen the largest pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States and Europe in defiance of the West’s policy of unconditional support to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Photo: Bloomberg

The West in 2023: A year of shifting influences

1h | Panorama
The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

19h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

Civil society has a role to play in maintaining democracy

12h | Videos
Fuel prices are expected to fall further

Fuel prices are expected to fall further

11h | Videos
Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

13h | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

14h | Videos