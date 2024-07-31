EBL expands network in top remittance sending countries to bring offshore investment

Eastern Bank PLC is a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh acclaimed for its credit ratings, financial standing, digital banking services, products, and digital delivery channels.

All of the above, coupled with its loyal customer base, strategically located domestic branches network, alternative delivery channels supported by global standard IT infrastructure, and relationships with most of the major global correspondent banks will help it secure significant offshore banking deposits.

EBL maintains nostro accounts in all the major financial hubs — New York, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore, and Sydney — and in all major currencies with reputed international banks around the world.

We enjoy sufficient credit lines from our correspondents, including credit limits from different development financial institutions (DFIs) such as ADB; DEG, Germany; OeEB, Austria; FMO, Netherlands etc. We have also been availing bilateral loans in USD from DFIs and many other global correspondent banks for use in trade finance transactions through our Offshore Banking Operation (OBO) operating under regulatory jurisdiction of Bangladesh. EBL has expanded its trade service rendering capacity abroad by establishing its fully owned subsidiary EBL Finance (HK) Ltd in Hong Kong and a representative office in Guangzhou, China.

All these have been helping EBL to create a distinguishable brand in the financial sector not only in Bangladesh but also its foreign trade counterparts, countries Bangladeshi diaspora have frequented for jobs, economic activities, and residence.

Eastern Bank has taken all out initiatives to set a framework of how effectively it can reach out to resident Bangladeshis having good connections with not only non-resident Bangladeshis but also with foreign nationals, as well as non-resident foreign corporations.

We are also reaching out to non-resident Bangladeshis residing in some top remittance source countries and foreign individuals with investable funds. This all-out approach will help create awareness among eligible depositors.

Bangladesh is on the road to graduating from LDC status to a developing country status in 2026. We have to be ready to compete in the global arena to attract viable investment and ensure ample source of foreign currency liquidity to meet ever growing requirements of industrial activities. The graduation to developing country status will consequently create more attraction for prospective non-residents to invest in Bangladesh.

All offshore banking depositors are insured by the central bank through deposit insurance schemes.

EBL is one of the top graded financial institutions with very low NPLs, proven by the asset quality the bank has been maintaining for years. EBL has been rated by renowned international credit rating agency Moody's and also rated AAA by local credit rating agencies. We are constantly benchmarking our different parameters, focusing on superior service excellence and other key areas.

EBL is also a key player in digital offerings.

The banking sector is one of the most pivotal players in the country's industrialisation and economic growth. Traditionally, foreign funds have long been dependent merely on DFIs and foreign financial institutions.

The ability to source foreign currency liquidity from diverse sources through OBUs will help lower the cost of foreign funds, make international trade transactions at competitive pricing, and support importers to get immediate access to goods by paying quickly to beneficiaries. With possibilities of churning extra liquidity, OBUs can provide mid and long-term financing for capital-intensive projects, which will help reduce foreign currency outflow..

Bangladesh is on the road to graduating from LDC status to a developing country status in 2026. We have to be ready to compete in the global arena to attract viable investment and ensure ample source of foreign currency liquidity to meet ever growing requirements of industrial activities. The graduation to developing country status will consequently create more attraction for prospective non-residents to invest in Bangladesh.

The banking sector is one of the most pivotal players in the country's industrialisation and economic growth. Traditionally, foreign funds have long been dependent merely on DFIs and foreign financial institutions.

The ability to source foreign currency liquidity from diverse sources through OBUs will help lower the cost of foreign funds, make international trade transactions at competitive pricing, and support importers to get immediate access to goods by paying quickly to beneficiaries. With possibilities of churning extra liquidity, OBUs can provide mid and long-term financing for capital-intensive projects, which will help reduce foreign currency outflow..