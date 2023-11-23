Crafting a greener future through sustainable practices in furniture design

Photo: Courtesy

As the world becomes more conscious about the environmental consequences of industrial production, consumers are placing a growing emphasis on products that are not just readily delivered to their homes, but also sustainable at the same time. The furniture sector is no exception to this trend.

In furniture design, sustainability is not just a buzzword. It is a journey that weaves together the environment, society and the economy throughout a piece of furniture's lifetime. It is a narrative of conscientious choices and careful crafting to promote environmental responsibility and social well-being.

Prioritising sustainability in furniture design has now become a paramount concern for both manufacturers and designers. The rationale behind this shift is simple — sustainable design can curtail waste, preserve valuable resources, and, most importantly, make a positive impact on our planet's well-being.

But when designing furniture to be eco-friendly, there are several considerations to keep in mind.

Eco-friendly materials

A cornerstone of sustainable furniture design is the selection of materials. Opting for renewable and non-toxic resources is important.

Furniture makers can consider natural wood, bamboo or recycled elements to craft eco-friendly furniture. In contrast, they can avoid substances that harm the environment or cannot be recycled, repaired or restored, such as plastics and materials containing toxic chemicals.

Certain types of furniture may not align with sustainability goals due to the inherent challenges of repair and restoration.

For example, particleboard, composed of compressed wood particles, lacks durability. Exposure to moisture can lead to swelling and structural compromise. Repairing particleboard furniture frames proves challenging and often uneconomical, as longevity post-repair remains uncertain.

When working with materials that respond differently to humidity and temperature variations, issues like cracks, warping, and visible connection lines can emerge. Repairing such damage can be intricate and is often challenging.

Concrete chips and cracks pose a substantial challenge for structural and cosmetic repairs. Consequently, damaged cast concrete furniture often faces disposal rather than restoration due to the difficulties involved.

Built to endure

Sustainability does not end with materials. It is also about endurance. Sustainable furniture is built to withstand the test of time with robust materials. This reduces the need for frequent replacements, thus minimising resource consumption and waste generation.

When looking to buy furniture, customers should prioritise manufacturers committed to sustainable practices, like recycling and waste reduction. Assess the environmental footprint of their manufacturing processes, and opt for those harnessing renewable energy sources or strategically located near material sources.

The design should also be synonymous with functionality. Seek out designs that embody durability, longevity, and versatility. Steer clear of fleeting or disposable trends, which risk becoming outdated or unrepairable and ultimately contributing to landfill waste.

When manufacturers source materials locally, they can reduce transportation distances, cut the carbon footprint and support local communities.

Seek out manufacturers using eco-friendly packaging materials and employing low-impact transportation strategies. Whenever feasible, consider the eco-friendliness of shipping furniture over long distances and prioritise local sourcing of materials and manufacturers.

Furniture designers often incorporate recycled or reclaimed materials into their creations, giving new life to existing resources. This not only reduces waste but also minimises the need for virgin materials.

Sometimes, furniture is also often designed in a way that makes it easy to disassemble at the end of its life. This allows for the recycling or repurposing of various components, preventing them from becoming waste. Simplifying furniture design to its essential elements can also help reduce waste by using fewer materials and producing less manufacturing waste.

Navigating challenges in sustainable furniture design

Designing sustainable furniture presents complex challenges, primarily the delicate equilibrium between environmental responsibility, cost considerations and aesthetic appeal.

Sustainable materials and manufacturing processes often come at a higher price point, and there has been a long-standing perception that sustainable furniture may not possess the same style and modernity as its non-sustainable counterparts.

However, this perception is transforming as an increasing number of designers are weaving sustainability seamlessly into their creations.

To confront this challenge, designers and manufacturers focus on crafting furniture that harmoniously embodies sustainability and aesthetic allure.

One strategy involves the creation of timeless designs intended to endure for many years. Achieving this often involves embracing simplicity, elegance, versatility and functionality. Steering clear of fleeting trends and fads can also ensure that the furniture remains in vogue for years to come.

Furniture items constructed from challenging materials to repair or restore frequently meet a premature fate, even before they are utilised. This includes items that sustain damage during delivery, which, when manufacturers refuse to accept them back, regrettably culminate in waste.

A preventive measure lies in refraining from producing such items in the first place. Consequently, eschewing furniture constructed from composite materials, plasters or concrete and items adorned with unconventional colours or an excessively glossy finish can be the way. These choices can align with the ethos to circumvent impractical restoration costs and the rapid obsolescence of furniture.

Another pivotal consideration is the size of the furniture. Oversized pieces can pose challenges when they fail to navigate doorways or elevators, causing quandaries for consumers and businesses alike.

In such instances, companies may be tasked with on-site disassembly and assembly to ensure a snug fit.

While this approach can be beneficial, it also introduces an ecological conundrum, potentially leading to additional waste and environmental consequences, particularly if customers opt to discard furniture rather than incur the expense of professional assembly.

To address this quandary, designers and manufacturers can focus on crafting furniture with ease of transport and assembly in mind. This could involve the adoption of modular designs that can be readily deconstructed and reassembled or the selection of lightweight, portable materials.

As consumers increasingly demand environmental consciousness and sustainability from the companies they patronise, prioritising enduring style, material quality and transport convenience enables designers and manufacturers to create chic, utilitarian furniture while curtailing waste and lessening environmental impact.