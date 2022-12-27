From concrete mess to a green relief: Metro Rail set for inauguration

Md Jahidul Islam
27 December, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:22 pm

Anwar Hossain was planting different varieties of flowering plants at the road in the Agargaon metro rail station area of the capital on Sunday. 

He seemed cheery as he went about planting marigolds. "After two days, the prime minister will inaugurate this metro rail. Our flowers will also be a part of this historic achievement," Anwar said.

Four to five other workers were also doing the last minute gardening work with him.

"For the last few days, I have been working day and night to plant different types of flowers and trees on the roadside. But I am not tired. This will be the first metro rail in the country. Being able to work on it is a big achievement for me. We will complete all the planting by 26 December," he said. 

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Two other workers, Jasim Mir and Mainul Islam, were seen doing some last-minute paint jobs on the lower part of the metro rail station. 

They said the main work on the station has already been completed, with only the scrubbing and washing left. 

"We can finish these works before the inauguration. It is all at the final stage."

Mainul Islam said the dream of this metro rail was being achieved through the work done by him and others like him. "I am proud to have worked on such a project," he said.

The metro rail, set for inauguration on December 28, is one of the proudest achievements of many of the hundreds involved.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

With all the paints almost done and flowers being planted, the entire area wears a festive look. The inauguration plaque is also being prepared next to Agargaon station.

Kamrul Hasan, a painter, told TBS that the lower part of the metro line is being painted black and white.

Beautification aside, a few other last minute works were also going on.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Workers and the organisations in charge of the work are in a hurry to complete all the work by Monday..

According to the workers, there will be three coloured gardens on the entire road. Each will have flowers and trees sporting either red, white or yellow. The gardens will be on medium strips and each will have different seasonal flowers.

Meanwhile, as the road work has been completed on the occasion of the inauguration of the metro rail in Mirpur area including Agargaon. The locals are also excited, all looking forward to being freed of the tedious road work and resulting gridlocks.

Sharmin Islam, a resident of Agargaon area, told The Business Standard that the road from Agargaon to Mirpur was one of suffering for commuters. Those were always congested, waterlogged and dusty throughout the year.

Ismail Hossain, a resident of Shewrapara, told TBS that people suffered as the road was being modernised. Now with a greenery visage, the surrounding environment will bring them relief.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

On December 28, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate this metro rail.

Managing Director (MD) of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique, who is responsible for the construction and operation of the metro rail, said we have taken appropriate measures to enhance the beauty of the area. 

A steel barrier is provided between the two roads to form a central reservation where no one can enter easily. 

"We want to focus on greening as well as modernisation of construction," he said.

He said, for the time being, the common people will not be able to enjoy the full benefits of the metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon. 

Passengers will be able to board the metro rail from December 29.

