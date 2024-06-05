Climate-smart agriculture needs women empowerment, public-private coordination: Roundtable

Since there is already significant participation of women in agriculture in Bangladesh, there is a need to empower them in the sector's decision-making process. Besides, close coordination between the public and private sectors is crucial to promoting the adoption of eco-friendly technology in agriculture.

Implementing these measures will enable climate-smart agriculture to succeed in Bangladesh, which will make it easier to ensure sustainable nutrition for women, children, and adolescents.

The remarks came at a roundtable meeting titled "Climate Smart Agriculture: The Role of Women and the Private Sector in Promoting Sustainable Nutrition Security". The Business Standard and Joint Action for Nutrition Outcome (JANO) organised the meeting at Eskaton TBS office in the capital Dhaka on 30 April.

Experts and officials from various government and non-governmental organisations related to women, agriculture and nutrition shed light on some of the potential aspects of climate-smart agriculture in Bangladesh. They also highlighted several obstacles in the process of making the agricultural industry climate smart.

The programme was moderated by TBS Deputy Editor Sajjadur Rahman. Maruf Azam, Senior Team Leader of CARE Bangladesh addressed the welcome speech. Muhammad Eftakharul Islam, Consultant for Public and Private Sector Engagement at the JANO Project presented the keynotes.

The following are key highlights of the discussion:

Hasina Akhter

Country Director, Helen Keller International

According to a 2024 report by the WFP, more than a crore people in Bangladesh are experiencing food insecurity, with women being the most vulnerable. Nutritional issues are particularly prevalent among them. Government and non-state actors in remote areas also face challenges in effectively addressing these issues.

However, the private sector has the capacity to reach even the most marginalised communities with their products and advertisements. Exploring how they can be utilised in this context needs discussion. This underscores the importance of delving into the psychology of social communication behaviour.

Had we involved the private sector much earlier in this endeavour, over a crore people would not have been food insecure by 2024. All of us need to contribute equally to address this issue. However, women often find themselves in a passive role, as they frequently lack access to income.

Sajjadur Rahman

Deputy Editor, The Business Standard

Bangladesh has consistently sustained the trend of economic development. However, according to the FAO-2023 report, Bangladesh has a food security shortage. Besides, the amount of cropland for cultivation is decreasing and there is the effect of climate change.

Therefore, there is good reason to be concerned about agriculture and food in Bangladesh. After the Covid-19 pandemic, the participation of women in agricultural work is increasing as rural farmers look for work in cities. It was there before and now it is increasing.

In this situation, it is relevant and inevitable to discuss more about the role of women

in climate-resilient agriculture. Also, coordination between the public and private sectors is important.

Maruf Azam

Senior Team Leader, CARE Bangladesh

Food security is fundamental to human civilization, driving economic, social, and health advancements. To guarantee it, there is a shift towards climate-friendly technologies, which can enhance the well-being and livelihoods of food producers and farmers.

The pivotal role of women and the private sector in ensuring food security through climate-resilient agriculture cannot be overstated. In Bangladesh, where the agricultural revolution is going on, the private sector and the combination of public and private sectors, how the model can be used in the outside world, now deserves a lot of discussion.

Mostafa Faruk Al Banna

Research Director, Food Planning and Monitoring

Unit (FPMU)

Bangladesh's latest nutritional survey shows that 24% of under five children are still stunted. So, it is important to give emphasis on nutrition specific and nutrition sensitive intervention to improve nutrition situation. In this situation, our climate-smart technology can play a role in meeting nutritional needs by playing a major role in agriculture. For this, we need to engage women and the private sectors on a priority basis and formulate programmes. Along with this, work should be carried forward through coordination in policy formulation and implementation.

Muhammad Eftakharul Islam

Consultant for Public and Private Sector

Engagement, JANO Project

The JANO Project has been active in seven upazilas within the impoverished districts of Rangpur and Nilphamari since September 2018, with four main objectives. The project is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the Austrian Development Cooperation, implemented by CARE, PLAN International and ESDO. Our involvement focused on advocating for the nutrition rights of women, adolescents, and children, enhancing governance systems, leveraging ICT, and promoting the growth of nutritious agricultural produce. Nutrition councils and community clinics, schools, madrasas and civil societies and organisations have also been involved with us for working on this.

A significant initiative within the project involves establishing nutritional gardens to address family nutrition deficiencies, engaging 1.48 million individuals, predominantly women, across 14 upazilas and 64 unions. About 5 lakh people have directly benefited, with 3 lakh girls sensitised about nutrition in 331 schools. Additionally, 1.5 lakh individuals have accessed nutrition services through ICT.

Through the adoption of climate-friendly technologies, the project has enhanced the economic stability of marginalised communities while positively impacting the environment and reducing carbon emissions.

This approach has also bolstered rural resilience to climate change, ensuring an inclusive process that prioritises communication with all stakeholders, particularly women and girls, who play a crucial role in family nutrition and entrepreneurship.

This inclusive approach fosters their engagement with various governmental and private entities, ensuring social security and facilitating Bangladesh's progress towards sustainable development.

Rokebul Hasan

Principal Scientific Officer and Head of BRRI, Rangpur

In Bangladesh, when we talk about food security, we mean rice security. Hence, there have been extensive efforts to boost paddy production. The Bangladesh Rice

Research Institute (BRRI) has developed 115 hybrid and inbred rice varieties, including those with added nutrition and resistance to alkalinity and salinity. Notably, varieties like zinc rice and diabetic rice hold significant importance for nutritional security. Since 1913 we have discovered 7 special rices of 11mg. Because rural people cannot buy nutritious food regularly, these rice varieties play an important role.

However, the growth of children in Bangladesh is not according to international standards because they are malnourished during pregnancy and after birth, and children often catch colds because their immune systems are weakened.

In this regard, the use of zinc rice will be able to reduce many types of crises. Even these paddies can be harvested before flood season. It is possible to meet the nutritional needs of the poor through these varieties. In addition, we need to increase the use of climate-smart technology so that advanced weather forecasting can be used for agriculture.

Raisa Shamma

Research Associate at IFPRI

Women tend to exhibit greater transparency and accountability than men in economic matters, contributing to their higher success rate in agriculture when afforded the opportunity to make and implement economic decisions.

However, such opportunities are often limited for them. Women's involvement in nutrition is also commendable, but they need consistent training to adapt to the evolving concept of nutrition amidst climate change. Without regular training, both children and men as a whole may fail to meet their nutritional requirements.

Archi Ananya

Impact Measurement and Partnership Manager, iFarmer

When considering women's empowerment, we observe that women primarily rely on their male counterparts at home for information. In contrast, male farmers derive their information from senior farmers and colleagues.

Unfortunately, this access to knowledge is not equally available to women farmers, leading to decreased adaptability. Despite being involved in domestic animal husbandry, women often lack autonomy to make decisions regarding the sale and utilisation of resources, unlike men who enjoy independence in this regard. Therefore, breaking social stigmas surrounding women's roles is imperative to empower women farmers.

Dr Md Mizanur Rahman

Senior Team Leader, JANO Project

We need to elevate the significance of women's involvement in food security and nutrition, both in our core areas and in the innovative initiatives of the private sector in remote regions of the country. To attain sustainable development, plans must be effectively implemented with coordinated efforts from all stakeholders. There should be open dialogue between women and the private sector regarding climate-resilient agriculture, ensuring the timely dissemination of relevant information to women and farmers.

Schools should play a role in providing accurate information to adolescents. To achieve this, collaboration between the private sector and government initiatives is essential.

Prioritising soil health is imperative and warrants attention from policymakers. Besides, it is crucial to ensure that women receive the recognition they rightfully deserve.

Mahbubur Rahman

Research Director, Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU)

Women are the pioneers of agriculture. To ensure the health of the soil and mother, we need to be more aware of nutrition. The Food Ministry changed the 2006 food policy in 2020, shifting its focus to emphasise nutrition, aligning with the growing significance of nutrition alongside food security.

As temperatures continue to rise, projected to increase by 1.7% by 2050, it's vital to consider the impact on agricultural and livestock standards.

With the world population rising and land becoming scarcer, women have no choice but to maximise their involvement. Women are now 45% of the labour force in agriculture. a major role in the backward linkages of livestock.

Khandakar Farhad Hossain

Project Implementation Specialist, USAID

The prevalence of stunting may be decreasing in the country due to improved nutrition in our food, but obesity is on the rise. This presents a paradox that requires careful consideration, as it perpetuates a vicious cycle.

Besides, while the population continues to grow, food security is not increasing proportionally. Bangladesh, being highly vulnerable to climate change, faces escalating salinity levels in its southern region, increasing food security crises and leading to parallel land and water scarcity issues.

Women have many roles to play in dealing with such adversities. Even in meeting the nutritional needs, women play an important role within the family. Still, we are not having a healthy diet.

Our private sector capacity is expanding, and they have developed their supply system. One significant advantage of involving the private sector is its ability to create employment opportunities for women and provide desired opportunities. In this context, we must prioritise the development of a sustainable system. Therefore, it is crucial to utilise and maintain a robust market system.

Dr Md Reajul Huq

Director Deneral, Department of Livestock Services

Ensuring nutrition is not a shortcut process; it is an ongoing endeavour and a multifaceted issue. Without animal protein, it is challenging to achieve adequate nutrition. Humans are naturally omnivorous. To transition from a predominantly rice-based diet to incorporating milk and eggs requires gradual adjustment and heightened awareness.

Crop diversification should be planned to maintain soil health and provide food for both humans and animals. Feeding cattle grass instead of grains can produce safer meat, which can be consumed more abundantly without health risks. It is crucial to prevent the spread of misinformation and confusion among people.

Around one crore families remain outside the social safety net, most of whom are labourers. Empowering women with decision-making authority in these families can ensure that domestically produced milk, eggs, and fish are prioritised for children, given women's inherent nurturing instincts.

Men might often opt to sell these resources, leading to potential wastage. This underscores the importance of women's empowerment. Moreover, women play a significant role in the production of 80% of sacrificial animals in Bangladesh.

Arfan Uzzaman

National Climate Change MRV Expert at FAO

Some significant challenges are awaiting Bangladesh in the future. According to a UN report, Bangladesh's existing surface water is at high risk of salinity, with 90% of the country projected to face a surface water crisis by 2050. This poses a severe threat, particularly to the agricultural sector.

Additionally, rising temperatures have become evident, yet our carbon market in agriculture remains largely unexplored, presenting numerous opportunities for farmer involvement.

Moreover, addressing food wastage is crucial, and enhancing adaptability is imperative. To tackle these challenges effectively, we must increase our adaptability and awareness.

Ahmed Shihab Zaman

Development Practitioner, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition

The consumption of rice decreased significantly from 2016 to 2022. It remains the highest consumed food item in Bangladesh, particularly in rural areas compared to urban areas. Additionally, due to increased economic capacity, there has been a rise in the consumption of chicken, beef, and fish.

As we discuss climate-smart agriculture, we must consider our future food habits and methods for the next 10 to 20 years. It's crucial to focus on making food production more environmentally friendly. At this juncture, the private sector must be strategically engaged to decrease dependence on rice over the next 10 to 20 years.

In 2006, 35% of women were engaged in the agriculture sector, increasing to 45% by 2016. Despite this rise in female participation, the adoption of ICT has not progressed at the desired rate. Therefore, there is a need to enhance ICT training at the school level to promote awareness of climate-smart agriculture.

Professor Dr AQM Shafiul Azam

Director, Planning and Development, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education

Education has undergone a significant transformation, adapting to the demands of a technology-driven and climate-challenged world. In this era, education must equip the next generation to navigate an unpredictable future. Moreover, nutrition awareness has become an integral component of education. We must adopt a holistic approach to education, providing students with a 360-degree understanding of various issues. Students should receive education about climate change in schools and actively engage in practices that address it.

The family environment serves as a crucial arena for implementing these initiatives. Additionally, efforts should be made to inform and involve everyone with accurate information about the food they consume, starting from the school level. Maximum progress can only be achieved by ensuring proper information dissemination and involvement of all stakeholders in every aspect. These steps are indispensable for realising sustainable development and cannot be overlooked.

Arunava Saha

Deputy Director, Integrated Technical Program Development, World Vision Bangladesh

Seventy percent of pregnant women in rural Bangladesh experience severe or moderate malnutrition, raising concerns about the health of the next generation. Furthermore, 45% of rural women actively participate in agriculture, yet many of those directly involved in producing nutritious food also suffer from malnutrition.

Climate-smart agriculture presents a technical solution to addressing the nexus between nutrition security and the gender gap in agriculture, with the private sector offering market-based solutions. Effective coordination between the public and private sectors is crucial for success, but our collaborative efforts have not yet reached the desired level.

Lutfor Rahman

Executive Director and CEO, Greentech Foundation

There's a chance to increase awareness locally about climate-smart agricultural products like rice, wheat, and potatoes. A market is emerging for these seeds, offering room for growth. In this scenario, the private sector needs to step up and engage in government initiatives. Moreover, farmers should receive various government incentives, and training on carbon credits is crucial for them.

Dr SM Abu Bakar Saiful Islam

Deputy Director, Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE), Rangpur

JANO has done very well in the marginal areas of Nilphamari district, which is very difficult to implement through government initiatives. For this reason, coordination between public and private initiatives will bring better results.

With the long heatwave recently, farmers have faced water shortages for irrigation, underscoring the pressing impact of climate change on agriculture. The impact of climate change on agriculture is as clear as daylight today. It seems that it will increase in the future. However, we lack long-term planning.

In the meantime, we have come to know that crops have been destroyed due to heat in Dinajpur and Rangpur areas. In this situation, to make Bangladesh smart, we need to develop smart farmers and citizens.

Despite our awareness of the importance of nutrition, many of us still prioritise taste when buying food. Moreover, crucial details like the specific type of rice are often missing from packaging labels, making it difficult to select nutrient-rich options such as zinc-fortified rice. This highlights the need for further action at the policy-making level to improve food labelling and promote healthier choices.

Margherita Capalbi

Program Manager for Agriculture and Rural Development, Food and Nutrition Security at the Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh

It is unfortunate that Bangladesh is significantly impacted by climate change. We are increasingly recognising the diverse roles women play in navigating this transition through various avenues. In Bangladesh's agricultural workforce, women comprise half of the workforce, presenting them with substantial opportunities to contribute to diverse roles. Apart from their traditional roles in child-rearing, women also have access to decision-making spaces in agriculture. Therefore, it's imperative for the government to prioritise their involvement.

However, even in my country Italy, women have yet to attain central roles in decision-making processes. There is a pressing need for stronger female participation in economic structures. Women have the potential to foster a more transparent and accountable environment compared to men, highlighting the importance of their inclusion.

Dr Ebna Habib Md Shofiur Rahaman

Senior Manager, International Potato Centre

Farmers in the southern region want water for food and agriculture. They cannot produce more than one crop. To address this, there should be a greater emphasis on expanding the cultivation of resilient rice and potato varieties.

Additionally, with 58% of women engaged in agriculture in these areas, because men migrate for work, it's crucial to provide these women with increased access to agricultural technology and knowledge.\