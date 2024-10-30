From classrooms to boardrooms: How NSU prepares graduates for the global stage

As one of the pioneering private universities in Bangladesh, North South University (NSU) has cultivated a remarkable alumni network that has successfully secured positions in leading corporate houses and excelled in entrepreneurship.

In this interview with The Business Standard, the university's Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury shares his vision for the prestigious institution and discusses how NSU is equipping graduates for the modern workforce.

Compared to when the university was first established, how many of the goals from back then have you been able to achieve so far? Where do you want to see your institution in the next 10 years?

When NSU was founded, our mission was to be a centre of excellence in higher education, producing graduates capable of competing globally.

Over the years, we have achieved remarkable milestones — becoming the top private university in Bangladesh as well as jointly top university of the country and fostering international solid collaborations.

Our graduates are excelling in leadership roles both nationally and internationally. In the next 10 years, I envision NSU becoming a leader in innovative research, expanding our global footprint, and contributing even more significantly to national development through knowledge creation and capacity building.

We aim to be recognized as a regional hub for academic excellence, interdisciplinary research, and social impact.

In what areas do you see the most potential for research growth within the university? Are there any specific fields or projects you want to prioritise?

NSU has tremendous potential for research growth, particularly in technology, health sciences, climate change, business and sustainable development. Given Bangladesh's vulnerability to climate change, we prioritise research that addresses sustainability challenges.

Additionally, we focus on areas like artificial intelligence, biomedical sciences, and renewable energy, which have global relevance. Collaborative research with international institutions and partnerships with industries will be a crucial focus to ensure that our research is impactful and drives innovation.

Many Bangladeshi universities struggle with limited research funding. How will you address this challenge and improve your university's research output?

Securing research funding is indeed a challenge. We are building stronger relationships with international funding agencies, government bodies and private sector partners to address this.

We are also strengthening our grant-writing support for faculty, encouraging interdisciplinary research, and promoting collaborative projects with international institutions. NSU has been supporting its faculty members by providing research grants each year.

We have the highest research budget among the private universities of Bangladesh. Additionally, we are investing in establishing research centres of excellence within the university, which will attract more funding by positioning NSU as a leader in cutting-edge research.

What steps are you taking to ensure students graduate with the skills employers require? Do you plan to introduce curriculum reforms?

We're committed to making sure every NSU graduate is fully prepared for today's job market. To do this, we regularly review and update our curricula to meet industry demands and global standards.

Our focus is on experiential learning, internships, and strong partnerships with industries to equip students with practical skills. We understand that curriculum reforms are an ongoing journey, and we're actively integrating more technology-based courses.

We're also enhancing soft skills training and ensuring our students engage with entrepreneurship, critical thinking, and innovation.

How do you plan to support students with entrepreneurial ambitions, especially in light of the growing startup culture in Bangladesh?

We recognize the importance of entrepreneurship, particularly as Bangladesh's startup culture continues to thrive. NSU is committed to fostering entrepreneurial ambitions through several initiatives. Our incubation centre, NSU Startups Next, provides resources, mentorship and networking opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs.

We also organise workshops, pitch competitions, and partnerships with industry leaders to help students transform their ideas into viable businesses. Furthermore, we plan to expand our entrepreneurship curriculum and provide seed funding for promising ventures.

How do you plan to improve collaboration between your university and international institutions to promote research, knowledge exchange, and student opportunities to study or work abroad?

Strengthening international collaborations is a crucial priority for NSU. We have partnerships and collaborations with leading universities worldwide to promote student and faculty exchange, joint research projects, and knowledge-sharing. Our recent partnerships with significantly renowned universities are examples of this effort.

We are also working to increase the number of internships with global companies, giving our students invaluable international exposure and work experience. This will create pathways for students to study abroad and engage in global research initiatives.

What steps are you taking to align engineering and business faculties more with the demands of Bangladesh's growing economy?

Our engineering and business faculties are integral to meeting the needs of Bangladesh's rapidly growing economy. We constantly update our curriculum to reflect industry trends, particularly in data science, artificial intelligence, and financial technology.

We are also strengthening our collaborations with the corporate sector to ensure our students are equipped with the required skills, such as digital literacy, project management and innovation.

Internship programs, industry projects, and partnerships with government agencies are vital components of our strategy to ensure our graduates are prepared to contribute meaningfully to Bangladesh's economic growth.