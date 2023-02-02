Cash assistance only option to increase food production

Due to the Russia-Ukraine war, every country is now busy ensuring its food security. At this time, Bangladesh cannot buy enough rice, even after trying to do so from different countries. In this context, there is no alternative to increasing production. To encourage farmers to increase production, they should be provided with cash assistance.

The amount of agricultural inputs – fertilisers and seeds – provided for free by the government is insignificant. Fertiliser and seed prices have increased. The cost of fuel has gone up, and the electricity tariff is on the rise.

It will drive up the cost of land preparation and irrigation. Due to this, the cost of production is increasing massively. At this time, farmers need a lot of money. Cash flow to farmers has to be increased by cash assistance or through easing loan facilities.

In this situation, it is necessary to plan exactly where it is possible to increase production. It is acceptable to provide fertiliser and seeds to small farmers in order for them to cultivate one bigha of land. But surplus production comes from medium and large-sized farmers. A specific plan of sufficient importance is needed here. It is possible to increase production only by supporting them with incentives and cash assistance.

Aush production took a hit in 2022. Fears over Aman production due to floods and droughts may be offset by bringing additional land under cultivation. Wheat production is low, and imports from abroad are also declining.

That means we have to go through a big crisis. Amid these circumstances, the country's biggest rice production season is starting. During the Boro season, approximately 54% of the country's more than 35 million tonnes of rice is produced.

Farmers have already begun to plant Boro. Boro cultivation is completely dependent on irrigation. But due to the increase in the prices of all kinds of agricultural inputs, the farmers may want to cultivate smaller areas of their land. Care must be taken to ensure that they do not deviate from production due to a lack of inputs or high prices.

There was a fertiliser crisis during the last Aman season. Whether it is centred on the Russia-Ukraine war or an artificial crisis created by certain quarters, it needs to be managed properly.

Fertiliser supply should be kept smooth. If not, fertiliser may be available, but the price will be high. This must not happen. The fertiliser supply should be kept normal at any cost. Because Boro season is input dependent, here fertilisers, seeds and irrigation are most important.

During this irrigation-dependent rice crop season, a steady supply of fuel oil and electricity should be ensured for pumps so that there is no problem with irrigation. Because the production of electricity is low due to the fuel oil crisis, the supply is also low. If it had any impact on Boro, there would be serious damage.

To relieve farmers of the rising cost of everything, they must be provided with cash assistance, as it was in 2009-10. Because if farmers fail to recover their production costs after spending heavily, rice cultivation will decline in the next crop season.

At this time, getting correct data is crucial for proper planning. Because there is a big difference between the information provided by different government agencies on crop cultivation and output. Without proper information, proper planning is not possible.

Even though the country is said to be self-sufficient in food production, we have to turn to different countries for imports. Again, if there is correct information, the government should plan which crops need to be grown more and which ones should be grown less this year. There should be an overall calculation.

To bring the 400,000 hectares of land that is currently uncultivated under cultivation, there should be a detailed plan of what crops should be grown there.

The author is the vice-chancellor of the University of Global Village, Barishal