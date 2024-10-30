Bridging education and industry: How UIU prepares market-ready graduates

Since its inception in 2003, United International University (UIU) has rapidly grown into one of Bangladesh's most influential private universities. Starting with only 76 students under the patronage of United Group, UIU has made significant strides in higher education. It now stands as a beacon of academic excellence, research and innovation in both Bangladesh and the South Asian region.

At the heart of UIU's mission is a vision to become a centre of excellence in education and research, not just locally but regionally.

In this interview with The Business Standard, Dr Md Abul Kashem Mia, vice-chancellor of UIU, discusses the progress the institution has made since its founding, shares his aspirations for the next decade and explains how UIU is preparing students to meet the demands of an ever-changing global job market.

Compared to when the university was first established, how many of the goals from back then have you been able to achieve so far? Where do you want to see your institution in the next 10 years?

We are proud of how far we've come since our early days. Our initial goals focused on providing quality education and establishing a research culture and I believe we have made remarkable progress in these areas. In the next decade, I envision UIU becoming a global leader in research and education, with an even stronger presence in the South Asian region.

We aim to foster deeper collaborations with international universities, expand our research output, and ensure that our graduates continue to excel in competitive job markets at home and abroad.

In what areas do you see the most potential for research growth within the university? Are there specific fields or projects you want to prioritise?

We see immense potential in Computer Science and Network Security, Financial Innovation and Economics, and Biodiversity and Environment. In fact, some of our faculty members have already been recognized among the top 2% of scientists globally in these fields.

Moving forward, we are also committed to advancing research in Digital Healthcare, Renewable Energy Technologies, Cybersecurity and Blockchain, and Islamic Finance.

Many Bangladeshi universities struggle with limited research funding. How do you plan to address this challenge and improve your university's research output?

We have made research a top priority at UIU. Each year, we allocate Tk3 crore specifically for research activities. We have two institutes and two dedicated research centres to drive innovation, including the Institute for Advanced Research (IAR), which collaborates with academia and industry locally and internationally.

To further incentivize research, we provide cash rewards of Tk15,000 for student research papers and Tk25,000 for faculty publications. We also cover publication costs, which can go up to Tk4 lakh per paper.

Since private universities in Bangladesh cannot yet offer PhD programs, we recruit Research Assistants (RAs) from our senior students, offering them Tk30,000 per month to engage in research projects.

What steps are you taking to ensure that students graduate with the skills required by employers? Do you plan to introduce curriculum reforms?

Our goal is to ensure that every graduate leaves UIU with the skills and knowledge demanded by the job market. We regularly update our syllabus based on industry feedback, ensuring it aligns with market needs.

Representatives from different industries actively participate in our curriculum committees to provide input. In addition to academic programs, we offer market-driven courses through the Institute of Business and Economic Research (IBER) and the Center for Development of IT Professionals (CDIP).

These courses are designed to give students a competitive edge by equipping them with in-demand skills.

How do you plan to support students with entrepreneurial ambitions, given the growing startup culture in Bangladesh?

We emphasise both academic excellence and co-curricular activities to foster entrepreneurship. UIU hosts 16 clubs and 15 forums, where students engage in social, cultural and professional development activities.

Through these platforms, we organise workshops, seminars and symposiums featuring industry experts, helping students develop essential skills like communication, negotiation and problem-solving.

These activities play a vital role in preparing students for both corporate jobs and entrepreneurial ventures.

How do you plan to improve collaboration between your university and international institutions to promote research, knowledge exchange and opportunities for students to study or work abroad?

Strengthening international partnerships is one of our key priorities. UIU aims to collaborate with renowned universities worldwide to promote research, teaching and scholarship. Through these partnerships, our students and faculty gain access to global learning experiences, scholarships and research opportunities.

We believe that these exchanges are crucial for shaping global careers and ensuring our students thrive in international environments.

What steps are you taking to make the engineering and business faculties more aligned with the demands of Bangladesh's growing economy?

We understand that in today's global economy, interdisciplinary knowledge is essential. Our engineering and business curricula are designed to meet the evolving demands of the market. We offer cutting-edge subjects such as AI, FinTech, Machine Learning, Supply Chain Management and Data Analytics to ensure our graduates are equipped with future-ready skills.

IU's journey over the past two decades has been nothing short of remarkable. With a focus on research, innovation, and skill-based education, the university is well-positioned to shape the next generation of leaders and professionals in Bangladesh.

