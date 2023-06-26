Billions invested to develop connectivity through Padma Bridge

Photo: Rajib Dhar

About 57 lakh vehicles have crossed Padma Bridge within a year of its opening, and this number is expected to increase by at least 4% annually. The six-lane expressway, along with the four-lane bridge, has been efficiently managing the significant volume of vehicles.

In order to ensure seamless travel to various destinations by crossing Padma Bridge, the government has undertaken numerous projects to improve road connectivity, including the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga Elevated Expressway. These projects involve the construction of new roads, bridges and the widening of existing roads.

While some of these projects have already been completed, others are awaiting approval.

According to sources within the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, the estimated cost of the three ongoing projects related to connectivity development with Padma Bridge is Tk69,416 crore. When considering the ongoing projects, the government is investing at least Tk1,50,000 crore for developing connections with Padma Bridge.

The Road Transport and Highways Department, according to Planning Commission sources, has submitted two separate project proposals involving a total cost of Tk18,078 crore to upgrade the 129km road from Bhanga to Benapole in Jashore to six lanes, similar to the expressway from Dhaka to Bhanga via Padma Bridge.

Recently, a Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting was held in the Planning Commission to discuss the proposed expenditure of Tk4,237 crore for land acquisition for the road.

Commission officials stated that the proposal might be presented to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval in the coming days.

According to the Road Transport and Highways Division, the Bhanga-Jashore-Benapole road is a crucial part of the Asian Highway, and it serves as the gateway for handling 90% of the country's import trade through India's Petrapole port.

Additionally, this road facilitates travel to the Mongla seaport. If the road is upgraded to six lanes, trade with India is expected to increase by 15% to 20%.

Moreover, it will enhance India's goods transportation facilities through Tamabil Port via Sylhet-Dhaka-Padma Bridge-Jashore-Benapole.

Bridges Division sources indicate that the implementation process for the Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway project is currently underway. The project aims to improve the transportation system from Hemayetpur in Savar to Madanpur in Narayanganj and has an estimated cost of $2.05 billion, which amounts to about Tk22,124 crore.

According to sources from the Economic Relations Division (ERD), several companies from China and Malaysia have already offered financial support for the project. However, officials from the Bridges Division have mentioned plans to implement the project through public-private partnership (PPP).

Once the project is completed, traffic from Chattogram, Sylhet and Aricha highways will be able to reach Mawa bypassing the traffic congestion of Dhaka.

Furthermore, the Roads and Highways Department is undertaking a separate project to modernise the road from Hemayetpur in Savar to Kalakandi on the Dhaka-Mawa highway. The initial estimated cost for this proposed project, which aims to improve travel for passengers from the northern part of the country across Padma Bridge is $2.71 billion or Tk29,214 crore.

Under Phase-I of the Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement Programme (WeCARE), a Tk4,188 crore project is currently being implemented with the assistance of the World Bank. The project focuses on upgrading the 47 km highway from Chanchra to Jhenaidah in Jashore to four lanes.

This project aims to enhance communication systems with Benapole, Bhomra land port, Mongla seaport, Asian Highway, Saarc Highway Corridor, Bimstec Road Corridor and South Asian Sub-regional Economic Cooperation (SASC) Road Corridor.

In the next phase of the WeCARE project, the road from Lalon Shah Bridge to Jhenaidah in Kushtia will be upgraded to four lanes at a cost of Tk5,514 crore.

To include the residents of Shariatpur under the bridge facility, the Shariatpur-Zajira-Naodoba Road Project (Padma Bridge Approach) is being implemented at a cost of Tk1,683 crore. This project involves the construction of two kilometres of a new road from the Zajira end of Padma Bridge to Naodoba, as well as widening the Shariatpur-Zajira-Kawrakandi 29km road from 2.5 metres to 5 metres.

The final stage of the project to upgrade the Tekerhat-Gopalganj-Ghonapara road in Gopalganj to four lanes, costing Tk613 crore, is currently underway. Upon completion, this highway will help to reduce traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Khulna highway and decrease the distance between Dhaka and Khulna by 25km.

Additionally, a 24km Keraniganj-Hasara highway, costing Tk409 crore, is being constructed parallel to the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway to alleviate traffic pressure on the expressway.

The Third Shitalakkha Bridge, constructed at a cost of Tk610 crore, was commissioned in October last to ease traffic congestion coming from the eastern part of the country. This bridge enables transportation from Chittagong and Sylhet to travel to the Padma Bridge without passing through Narayanganj City.

Moreover, the construction of the country's first six-lane bridge over the River Madhumati, located on the border of Gopalganj and Narail, has reduced the distance between Khulna and Dhaka by 121km and between Narail and Dhaka by 181km.

This bridge, inaugurated on the same day, serves as a vital part of the Asian Highway and enables transport to Benapole Land Port Narail via the Kalna route instead of Daulatdia-Paturia.