A bigger push in wait from the rail connectivity

Infographic: TBS

In one instance, this groundbreaking development will significantly decrease the rail distance between Dhaka and Khulna by 346 km, resulting in a remarkable reduction of travel time by six hours.

Currently, a train has to travel 537 km to reach Khulna from Dhaka via the Bangabandhu Bridge over the Jamuna River. But the Padma Rail Link will reduce the distance to only 191 km. The travel time will be reduced from 10 hours to only four hours.

On the other hand, a new railway line is being constructed, from Khulna to the Mongla port connecting Dhaka. This 65 km railway line, upon its completion, will greatly improve the transportation of both passengers and goods. Eventually, it will boost import-export activities through the port.

According to the Bangladesh Railway, the Padma Rail Link project will bring several new districts, especially in the southwestern part of the country under the railway network. Once implemented, this railway infrastructure will greatly enhance connectivity and facilitate efficient transportation across these important locations.

The authorities have already completed the construction of an 82 km railway line from Dhaka to Faridpur's Bhanga and commercial train services will be operational on the line from September this year.

This will mark the first-ever inclusion of three districts – Munshiganj, Shariatpur and Madaripur – within the railway network.

The construction work of an additional 87 km railway line from Bhanga to Jashore has also commenced.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said that the construction work is projected to be completed by June next year. Consequently, this expansion will also encompass the Narail district, further expanding the railway service.

Currently, construction is underway encompassing a total of 215.22 km of rail lines, including loop lines, along with 169 km of main lines.

The project will effectively reduce the distance from Dhaka to Jashore by an impressive 212 km.

Currently, the rail route from Kamalapur to Jashore spans a distance of 381 km via the Bangabandhu Bridge, requiring around eight to 10 hours of travel time. However, with the introduction of the new railway line, this distance will be reduced by 44%.

The new broad gauge line will enable trains to operate at a speed of 100 km per hour, resulting in a significantly reduced travel duration. Passengers will be able to reach Jashore within two to two and a half hours, offering a remarkable improvement in efficiency and convenience, the railway minister said.

Furthermore, upon the completion of the ongoing and planned projects for the construction of railway lines across the Padma Bridge, Dhaka will also be connected to Barishal and the Payra seaport in Patuakhali.

The railway ministry has prepared a project proposal for the construction of a 214 km rail line from Bhanga to the Payra port, estimated to cost around Tk41,798 crore. This proposed expansion aims to enhance the facilities and potential of the rail link project, facilitating improved transportation and trade opportunities in the region.

Upon the completion of this railway line comprising 19 stations, the Barisal division will witness the commencement of rail services for the very first time. The introduction of this line is anticipated to augment the revenue of the Bangladesh Railway by facilitating the transportation of goods from the Payra port to the capital.

According to the project proposal, the construction of this line will effectively reduce the distance between Dhaka and Barisal by 185 km. Consequently, the travel time will be reduced by approximately three hours.

This development will enable the residents of Barisal to commute to Dhaka for work and return home within a single day.

The railway authorities have initiated a construction project for the establishment of a broad gauge railway from Madhukhali to Kamarkhali, extending to Magura town, with an estimated cost of Tk1,203 crore. This 19 km railway project aims to provide the residents of Magura with direct rail connectivity to the Padma Bridge, offering enhanced transportation options.

In addition to enhancing domestic connectivity, the Bangladesh Railway envisions that this railway connection will position Bangladesh as a new sub-route of the Trans-Asian Railway Network, further expanding regional transportation networks.

Although the construction of the Padma Bridge was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2007, its actual implementation commenced on 12 December 2015.

The Padma Rail Link Project, initiated in January 2016, was undertaken to maximise the benefits offered by the Padma Bridge. This project is expected to contribute to a 1% increase in GDP growth.

For the implementation of the Padma Rail Link project, which amounts to Tk39,247 crore, a significant portion of Tk21,037 crore is being sourced from China. Although the project encountered initial delays of two years due to loan-related challenges, it has gained momentum in recent times.

Based on the reports from the Ministry of Planning's Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED), the financial progress in the project's implementation reached 69.38% as of last March. Additionally, the actual progress reached 73%.

Since its initial approval, the project has been included in the government's fast-track programme, underscoring its high priority.

In the upcoming financial year, Tk5,500 crore has been allocated for the project under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) scheme, which is the highest allocation among the 30 railway projects.

As part of the project, 23.37 km of viaducts, 66 major bridges, 244 minor bridges and culverts, one road overpass, and 29 level crossings will be constructed.

In addition to the construction work, the project also involves the establishment of 14 new stations. Furthermore, six existing stations will undergo modernisation.

Moreover, the installation of a Computer Based Relay interlocked signalling system, along with a Telecommunication System, will be implemented across 20 stations.