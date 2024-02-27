AkijBashir strives to deliver impeccable quality

Can you provide an overview of your brand's philosophy and what distinguishes it in the market?

In the high-involvement market of building materials, establishing brand trust and surpassing customer expectations are paramount. This philosophy drives everything we do at Akij Bashir Group. We strive to deliver impeccable quality combined with game-changing innovations that enhance people's lives.

This approach has solidified us as a leader in various building material categories, including tiles, sanitaryware, boards, doors, faucets and fabricated steel. Our brands within each category consistently push boundaries and are recognized as pioneers in innovation and market share.

By prioritising trust, exceeding expectations and consistently delivering quality and innovation, AkijBashir Group is building a better future for the industry and the communities we serve.

Our brand Akij Ceramics is proud to be recognised as the best ceramics brand in Bangladesh for five consecutive years. This remarkable achievement is an indication of the trust we have earned from our consumers, partners and employees.

What inspired the establishment of AkijBashir's Aura brand, and how has it evolved since its inception?

Aura is a new ceramic tiles brand from the house of AkijBashir. Following the path of its pioneer Akij Ceramics, Aura aims to deliver high end designed and quality wall and floor tiles which bring elegant and modern notch into the living. With the payoff line "Always Elegant" Aura provides cosmopolitan and trendy design. Aura tiles reflect the test and class of the person who is inherent to it.

Since its inception, we have received overwhelming response from both trade partners and consumers in search of contemporary and stylish designs that enhance the timeless atmosphere of homes and interiors. Presently, we boast 30 exclusive display centres nationwide dedicatedly to Aura, complemented by an extensive network of dealers and retailers across the country.

How does Akij Ceramics and Aura approach innovation and staying ahead of design trends in the industry of tiles?

We take a multi-pronged approach to innovation and staying ahead of design trends in the tile industry. We actively conduct market research and trend analyses to identify emerging decors and finishes in the global design landscape. This allows us to anticipate customer preferences and proactively develop products that align with evolving trends.

Based on the research and global trends we collaborate with the leading design experts to ensure our products are not only trend-forward but also meet the evolving needs of our customers.

The fusion of superior technology and expertise resulted in the creation of iconic innovative tiles such as Kathena premium floor tiles, Vanita wall tiles, Sugar Finish, Satin Matt, Mirror Polished, Matt Curving, Grip tiles and Industrial tiles. Pioneering innovation, Akij Ceramics addressed the challenge of surface erosion in high-traffic areas by introducing Double Charge Porcelain Tiles.

While staying ahead of trends, we also prioritise functionality in our tile offerings. This includes developing tiles with enhanced durability, water resistance, and ease of maintenance.

How does your brand address environmental concerns in its production processes and materials sourcing?

At AkijBashir, we prioritise environmental sustainability as a guiding principle ingrained in our business ethos. Through innovative technology, we've conserved 600,000 cubic feet of natural gas daily and reduced carbon emissions by 13% per square metre of tiles produced, equivalent to the annual contribution of 250,000 trees.

We generate 20% of our electricity from solar panels, with a vision to produce 100 MW in the future. Initiatives include recovering waste heat to mitigate environmental impact, achieving close to 50% progress towards zero water discharge, and maintaining an 80% material circulation rate for sustainable procurement and community engagement.

How does your brand balance aesthetics with functionality and durability?

We recognize the importance of balancing aesthetics with functionality and durability when choosing tiles. We offer a stunning selection of designs and finishes to match your unique style, while never compromising on quality.

Our tiles are crafted with high-grade best-available materials and modern manufacturing technology to ensure long-lasting performance and resist wear and tear. Additionally, we prioritise features like water resistance, fade resistance, slip resistance, and easy maintenance, ensuring your beautiful tiles remain practical and enjoyable for years to come. We provide the perfect blend of style and substance, allowing you to create a space that is both visually captivating and functionally exceptional.

In terms of market positioning, where does AkijBashir see its tiles brand amidst competitors?

Our brand's positioning revolves around empowering customers to create flawlessly beautiful homes with our inspiring tiles. We pride ourselves on not just the aesthetic appeal of our products but also on guiding customers to achieve perfection in their spaces.

Our commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and sustainability drives our innovations, setting us apart as industry leaders. Through our proactive stance on carbon trading and utilisation of cutting-edge European technologies, we minimise our environmental impact. This multifaceted approach distinguishes us from competitors and strengthens our position in the market.

How does your brand prioritise customer feedback and integrate it into product development?

We strongly believe that customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of building brand loyalty. It is imperative to attentively address all feedback and expectations that arise from our consumers. At Akij Ceramics, we consider developing products based on consumer demand to be at the core of our business philosophy.

By prioritising and actively integrating customer feedback, we ensure that our products are not only aesthetically pleasing but also address the actual needs and preferences of our customers. This commitment to customer-centricity fosters stronger brand loyalty and positions us for continued success.

What are the key challenges and opportunities you foresee for your brands?

The home decor and interior design market in Bangladesh is projected to experience significant growth, with an expected annual growth rate of 9.50% for the next three years. However, this growth comes with challenges such as market saturation, evolving consumer preferences, global supply chain issues, and government fuel crises.

Despite these challenges, there are opportunities for brands to differentiate themselves through strong brand positioning, innovative approaches and a focus on quality and sustainability. By adapting to market shifts, offering complete solutions, introducing innovative products and emphasising sustainability, our brands can thrive and set new standards of excellence in the industry.