9 months behind bars: Bangabandhu's struggle during the Liberation War

Sheikh Mujib speaks at a press conference at London's Claridge's hotel on 8 January 1972 following his release from Pakistani prison. Photo: Mujib100 Photo Archive

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, often used to say that prison is his second home. And rightfully so.

To put things into perspective, he spent a total of 4,682 days in prison, out of the 20,239 days he breathed on this earth. That was just about 24.02% of his entire lifetime. Mujib's journey behind the bars began in 1938 in his hometown of Tungipara when he was just a schoolboy. Afterwards, he was imprisoned for 17 more times, and also faced death sentences twice.

Of all this prison time, the most excruciating yet the least known about was also his last, the one that started in the early hours of 26 March 1971, just a few hours after Bangabandhu had proclaimed an Independent Bangladesh.

This time around, Bangabandhu was imprisoned for 288 days, first in Dhaka, and then in three different jails in West Pakistan. While detained in West Pakistan with the Liberation War going on in full swing in Bangladesh, Mujib was even tried by a military court for treason.

So, what exactly happened to Bangabandhu in the nine-month-long sanguinary War of Liberation of 1971 and beyond?

Let's find that out in this article, based on Sydney H Schanberg's remarkable report published in The New York Times on 18 January 1972, alongside inputs from some other historical accounts.

It started long before the black night of 25 March, when Mujib had learnt of a plot by the Pakistani military regime. As the plot stood: Whenever he would go out of his house, they would be going to throw a grenade at his car, and then plant the blame on the Bangalis, claiming that the Bangalee extremists were behind the perversity.

This made-up claim would also pave the way for the military regime for a justification as to why they had to move in and take action against the innocent people of East Pakistan. But Mujib, for the great and bravehearted leader he was, didn't let the military regime succeed with their heinous plot.

Rather, Mujib decided that he must stay in his house, and let them kill him in his own house. In this way, everyone would know who exactly killed him, and the military regime would have found no excuse for opening firearms against the Bangalis.

On the fateful day of 25 March, there were several reports hinting at the imminent army crackdown. So, Mujib became more aware than ever.

He sent his oldest son, Sheikh Kamal, and his two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, into hiding. However, his wife, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, refused to leave their two-story residence in Dhanmondi.

Mrs Mujib didn't want to let go of their youngest son, Sheikh Russell, either.

And interestingly, unknown to them, their son Sheikh Jamal was also in the house.

As a result, the Mujib couple and two of their sons were in the house during the black night of 25 March, 1971.

It was around 10pm on 25 March when Mujib received word that West Pakistan military troops were all set to attack the Bangalis.

And then, a few minutes later, troops surrounded his Dhanmondi house as well, with a mortar shell exploding nearby.

No wonder, Mujib was ready for something like that to happen. So, he kept his cool as always, and at around 10.30pm, he made a call to a clandestine headquarters in Chattogram.

Through this call, Mujib dictated a last message to his people, proclaiming an Independent Bangladesh for the 75 million people of the then-East Pakistan.

He urged the people of Bangladesh to resist any army attack and fight on regardless of what might happen to their leader.

The message was recorded and later broadcast by a secret transmitter.

And just like that, the first declaration of Bangladesh's independence was made by none other than Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Meanwhile, after sending the message that would go down in the annals of Bangladesh forever, Mujib ordered away the men of East Pakistan Rifles (EPR) and Awami League, who were in the house to guard him.

The reason behind this was quite clear: the supreme leader of the newly-born Bangladesh wished no harm to his people, not even the personnel designated to protect him.

It was around 11pm on the clock when the West Pakistani attack began throughout Dhaka city.

And sometime between midnight and 1am of early 26 March, the troops began firing into Mujib's house as well.

Mujib, who had by now become aware of the presence of his two sons in the house, pushed them and his wife into his dressing room upstairs.

With bullets whizzing over heads, they were left with no choice but clowning on the floor.

Soon after, the troops entered the house. Their first victim was a watchman, who had refused to leave, and got killed right away.

Mujib was not someone to witness such a massacre silently. So, he stormed out of the dressing room, and came face-to-face with the soldiers.

"Stop shooting! Stop shooting! Why are you shooting? If you want to shoot me, then shoot me; here I am, but why are you shooting my people and my children?" said a fearless Mujib.

Moments later, a Major emerged from behind and asked his men to stop shooting. Then he turned to Mujib and informed him that he was under arrest.

Mujib had already seen this coming, and he calmly requested the Major to allow him a few moments so that he could say his farewells.

After kissing his two sons and wife, Mujib told them: "They may kill me. I may never see you again. But my people will be free some day and my soul will see it and be happy."

Once done with farewells and all, the soldiers dragged Mujib down the stairs, while some of them were hitting him with their rifle butts.

Mujib didn't utter a word until he reached their jeep. But then, all of a sudden he spoke out with all the authority of the world in his voice.

"I have forgotten my pipe and tobacco. I must have my pipe and tobacco!"

The soldiers were left speechless, slowly coming to terms with the fact that this man was not just another detainee.

So, with such a mind of steel, Mujib brought the situation under his own control.

He was escorted back into the house by the soldiers, and his wife handed him the pipe and the tobacco pouch.

From Dhanmondi, Mujib was first driven to the National Assembly building, and given a chair to sit on.

To his utter disbelief, Mujib was also offered a cup of tea. It was so much against the course of the entire situation that he couldn't help spilling a sarcastic remark.

"That's wonderful. Wonderful situation. This is the best time of my life to have tea," said Mujib.

However, such courteous hospitality didn't last long. Soon he was taken to a dark and dirty room at a military cantonment school.

For the next six days, Mujib had to spend his days in that room, and his nights — from midnight to 6am to be exact — spent in a room in the residence of the martial law administrator Lieut. Gen. Tikka Khan.

Then, on 1 April, Mujib was flown away to West Pakistan's Rawalpindi, and moved to the Mianwali Jail, where he was put in the condemned cell.

There, Mujib was kept under such a heavy military guard that neither the Bangalee soldiers nor the Indian spies could have a glimpse of him.

The next nine months of the imprisoned Mujib were spent alternating between the Mianwali Jail as well as two others, at Lyallpur and at Sahiwal.

Meanwhile, in August 1971, the military government started proceedings against him.

On 9 August, a terse radio announcement was made, revealing that Mujib would be placed on trial a couple of days later.

On the following day, newspapers in occupied Bangladesh and West Pakistan carried the report on their front pages.

A report in Dawn read: "A press note issued by the headquarters of the chief martial law administrator said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be tried by a Special Military Court for 'waging war against Pakistan' and other offenses. The trial will commence on August 11 in camera and its proceedings will be in secret."

Overall, Mujib was charged on 12 charges, six of which carried the death penalty.

Mujib, a lawyer himself, knew very well that there was little to no chance of him being acquitted, given the grave charges brought up against him.

So, Mujib began a psychological warfare with the military regime by trying the delaying tactics.

As part of his strategy, Mujib demanded AK Brohi - the most prominent lawyer of West Pakistan at that time, respected by all factions - to come in defense of him.

After much theatrics, the military regime finally gave in to Mujib's demand, assigning Brohi to him. As expected, Brohi needed some time to prepare his defense.

But after several months, just when the trial opened at Lyallpur, Mujib gave another sensational declaration: "I need no one, I want to enter no defense. So, Mr. Brohi can be sent home!"

Now President Yahya Khan also jumped into the mind game, or so did he think at least. He even went to the extent of issuing a new martial-law order saying that Mujib had to have a lawyer, whether he wanted one or not.

So much for the rights of the Bangalee leader, it seemed!

Mujib's plans on time killing worked perfectly. Due to much delay, the trial could end only on 4 December. But by that time, India had already got themselves involved in the war against Pakistan.

Though Yahya Khan called all the members of the military court to Rawalpindi to draft their findings in a hurry, they could not materialise it, as they all had to get busy with the war instead.

As such, the verdict could never be announced. Mujib was brought back to Mianwali on 7 December.

Yahya Khan's plan for Mujib, if succeeded, could be the biggest checkmate of all time, with the help of the inmates of Mianwali Jail.

The said jail was situated in the home district of Lieut. Gen. AAK Niazi, who had replaced General Tikka Khan as commander in occupied Bangladesh.

As per Yahya Khan's plan, on 15 December the prisoners of the jail - all of whom were from the same district - were told that General Niazi had been killed by the Bangalis.

Then they were also given a proposal: when their cell doors opened the next morning, they had to kill Mujib.

No wonder, they all agreed enthusiastically.

The killing was to take place at 6am on 15 December.

Two hours prior to that, the prison superintendent came to Mujib, and opened his cell.

Mujib could already smell the storm that was being cooked up. He had also watched prison employees dig a grave in the compound outside his cell.

So he asked the superintendent, "Are you taking me to hang me?''

The superintendent, however, responded in the negative and assured Mujib that nothing of that sort was going to happen.

But Mujib remained sceptical and said, "If you're going to execute me, then please give me a few minutes to say my last prayers."

By that time, impatience had taken the better of the superintendent, as he said, "No, no, there's no time! You must come with me quickly!"

As it turned out, the superintendent was on Mujib's side, and he took Mujib out of his cell only for the sake of saving his life.

The superintendent explained the entire plot to Mujib, and took him to his own house, which was a mile away from the Mianwali Jail.

Mujib hid there for two days. By that time, the war had already ended in Bangladesh's favour.

On 18 December, the superintendent told Mujib that word had leaked out about him, and he had to move.

So, the superintendent, who also happened to be in the same post of the district police, took Mujib to an unoccupied house several miles away.

Mujib stayed there for nine more days.

Then the superintendent was informed by the soldiers that there was no reason for Mujib to hide, as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto just wanted to see him and talk to him.

To be noted, Bhutto had taken power from the discredited generals on 19 December.

After realising that there was nothing to be frightened of any longer, Mujib finally emerged from hiding.

Then, he was flown to Rawalpindi without further delay, and put under house arrest in the President's guest house.

A few days passed by until President Bhutto came to visit Mujib.

"Bhutto, what are you doing here?" Mujib asked the first thing after seeing the Pakistani politician.

"I am the President and also the chief martial‐law administrator," replied Bhutto.

This followed the trademark sarcasm from Mujib, "A wonderful situation!"

Bhutto told Mujib that when was being handed over power by Yahya Khan, the latter had said that his one great regret was that he had not killed Sheikh Mujib.

Bhutto further informed Mujib that Yahya had asked him if he could "finish this one piece of work."

The general had even offered to predate the papers so it would appear that the execution took place under him.

Bhutto, however, had refused the offer, fearing that the knowledge of Mujib's demise could trigger the Bangalis in a rampage to kill one lakh Pakistani soldiers who had surrendered in Bangladesh.

Bhutto then requested Mujib again and again to enter into negotiations so that there remained at least some political tie between the two previously Pakistani regions.

"I want to know one thing first. Am I free or not?'' asked Mujib. "If I'm free, let me go. If I'm not, I cannot talk."

"You're free, but I need a few days before I can let you go," Bhutto said in reply.

Bhutto went to Mujib two more times, requesting him the same thing continuously.

The last visit was on 7 January 1972.

"You must free me tonight. There is no more room for delay. Either free me or kill me," said an impatient Mujib who was dying to get back to his family and his people.

In spite of making excuses initially, Bhutto finally agreed to fly Mujib to London.

On 8 January, Mujib was officially set free. And two days later, he set foot in Bangladesh for the first time after victory was achieved.

From 10 January 1972 onward, Mujib was alive for another 1,313 days. But he never had to return to the state of being imprisoned ever again.

But it's perhaps the greatest shame of us all Bangalis that the last fate Bangabandhu had to suffer was not any better than being imprisoned or killed by the enemies in a foreign land, as he was eventually murdered in his own land by his "own people"!