750℃ heat tolerant cables to illuminate tunnel

The cables installed for illuminating the Bangabandhu Tunnel, constructed under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram, exhibit exceptional heat resistance.

These cables can withstand temperatures of up to 750 degrees Celsius, which is significantly higher than the typical heat tolerance of cables commonly used for electricity connections, wiring, lighting, or illumination, which generally ranges from 70 to 90 degrees Celsius.

To meet the specific requirements of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, these cables had to be specially manufactured. Three leading electrical cable manufacturing companies in the country, namely BBS Cables, BRB Cables, and Eastern Cables, were responsible for the supply.

According to the Bangabandhu Tunnel authorities, BBS Cables Limited stands out as the top electric cable supplier among the three companies.

BBS Cables claims to have successfully supplied approximately 80% of the total electric cables used in the Bangabandhu Tunnel project, with an estimated market value of Tk50 crore.

"We have provided 550,000 metres of various types of electric cables for the Bangabandhu Tunnel as the top electric cable supplier for the first tunnel project in South Asia," proudly stated Rabiul Kamal, the Head of Brand at BBS Cables.

"We source our copper from a company listed on the London Metal Exchange, and our cables have a 750°C heat resistance rating. Our products have undergone rigorous testing, including 30 perimeter assessments, and we proudly hold the prestigious DEKRA certificate. Our product deliveries have consistently proceeded smoothly without any notable issues," Kamal further explained.

BBS Cables produced the tunnel cables at their factory located in Gazipur, and the Tunnel Authorities conducted three visits, with every directive diligently adhered to during the entire manufacturing process, according to BBS Cables. In addition to the Bangabandhu Tunnel project, BBS Cables has also provided cables for several other significant projects, such as the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and the Dhaka Metrorail.

Nazrul Islam, Senior Assistant General Manager (Marketing) at BBS Cables, informed TBS, "We commenced supplying materials to the tunnel project in July 2022, and our deliveries concluded in March of this year. BBS cables have proven to be handy for all types of electrical connections, including the illumination and installation of transformers within the tunnel. Throughout this extensive project, we encountered no adverse situations."

Another significant supplier for the Bangabandhu Tunnel project is BRB Cables, although they have chosen not to disclose the exact quantity of their contribution.

"BRB Cables has consistently been a cable provider since the inception of the tunnel construction. Our partnership remains active, and we take great pride in being a supplier for one of the nation's significant infrastructure developments," shared Saiful Islam, AGM (Marketing) of BRB Cables.

The exact quantity of cable supplied by state-owned Eastern Cables Ltd for the Bangabandhu Tunnel project also remains undisclosed. When approached for information, Md Rafiqul Alam, Head of Sales at Eastern Cables, directed us to contact the company's acting managing director Saherul Azam, but he could not be reached.