3 local companies supplied over 2 lakh tonnes of cement

Cement stands as a pivotal component in any large-scale infrastructure endeavour. Its significance was heightened during the creation of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, a pioneering underwater passage in South Asia, positioned 41 metres beneath the surface. This depth necessitated the special quality of cement that could withstand immense pressure.

A source of immense pride lies in the fact that all 215,000 tonnes of cement required for the tunnel's construction were provided by three local companies based in Chattogram, the very location of the tunnel's construction.

Premier Cement, Ruby Cement, and Confidence Cement are the local heroes behind this feat. According to company officials, Premier Cement supplied 85,000 tonnes, Ruby Cement contributed 75,000 tonnes, and Confidence Cement provided 55,000 tonnes of this critical construction material for the monumental project. This initiative is poised to transform the port city of Chattogram into a unified metropolis.

However, despite these claims, the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), responsible for constructing the colossal tunnel, has not confirmed these figures. The CCCC spokesperson declined to provide any information regarding the cement supply.

This achievement underscores the robustness and capability of local enterprises. These companies assert that by exclusively providing the cement for the tunnel, they have demonstrated their ability to produce cement of international calibre.

Golam Kibria, general manager of Accounts and Finance at Premier Cement, told The Business Standard, "Before the construction work was launched in full swing in 2017, the engineers of China Communications Construction Company collected samples of cement from our factory and sent them to China for testing. Once the samples passed the testing process CCCC engineers visited our factory on the south bank of Karnaphuli River and were satisfied to see our state-of-art lab facilities for continuous quality control testing process. Finally it placed the order to supply three types of cement AM, OPC and BM, with three different compositions of clinker-fly and ash-gypsum mixture."

Of the three different types, it took 90% of AM and the rest are of OPC and BM, he said. In terms of the quantity, Premier Cement supplied 1,700,000 bags of cement worth Tk65 crore, Golam Kibria said.

"We did not look to make profit by supplying cement to the significant project. We just wanted to be a part of history and we are happy that we were able to supply the maximum amount of cement to the dream project of the people of Chattogram."

The testing and selection process was almost similar for Ruby Cement and Confidence Cement. They also had to go through rigorous quality control processes through the different phases of production to comply with the international standard.

Fakhrul Islam, head of corporate sales, Ruby Cement, a concern of Heidelberg Cement Group, said, "Supplying cement to a country's megaproject is not new to us. However, it has been a matter of pride that our company has been among the major suppliers of cement to the Bangabandhu Tunnel project."

He went on to say, "We mainly supplied 'PCC Composite A Type' cement to the tunnel project which was used to construct the core infrastructure like the tube and others. This core infrastructure that has to endure immense underground pressure requires high quality cement. Our 'PCC Composite A Type' is the special composition for this kind of structure.

"The CCCC authorities were very happy with our consistent quality and services. We are also the nearest factory to the project site which was also one of the key factors for choosing us as one of the major suppliers," he said.

Mirajur Rahman, head of brands, Confidence Cement Limited, said that once the foreign construction companies implementing mega projects used to import different materials including cement. "But, now the scenario has changed. There are a number of local companies producing international standard cement in the country and we are among them."

After going through several testing phases Confidence Cement was chosen by the CCCC authorities to supply a handsome amount of cement to the tunnel project, he said, adding that the company supplied approximately 55,000 tonnes of cement till date to the project.

"Earlier we have supplied substantial amounts of cement to other megaprojects of the country. Being a local company producing quality cement for more than 20 years, we are very happy and proud to be a part of the iconic tunnel," he said with pride.

The Bangabandhu Tunnel project entails the construction of a four-lane road tunnel beneath the Karnaphuli River. The main tunnel is of twin-tube design, stretching over 3.315 kilometres, with additional 5.35 kilometres of approach roads in the western and eastern sections, along with a 727-metre overpass (viaduct) linking Anwara upazila with the Chattogram city. The tunnel's entry point lies 2 kilometres downstream from the Karnaphuli River near the Airport and Navy College, while its exit is located at the Anwara end near the fertiliser factory. In its entirety, the project spans an impressive length of 9.392 kilometres.

The maximum depth of the tunnel reaches an impressive 42.80 metres, with an outer diameter of 11.80 metres and an inner diameter of 10.80 metres. Inside the tunnel, there is a vertical clearance of 4.90 metres. The road within the tunnel consists of two lanes, with a maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour. The maximum slope within the tunnel is 4%.

The overseeing agency for this ambitious project is the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) under the Bridge Division of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges. The construction is being carried out by CCCC, with financial backing from the Government of the People's Republic of China through the Export-Import Bank of China.