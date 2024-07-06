Zverev overcomes injury scare and marathon tiebreak at Wimbledon

Sports

AFP
06 July, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Zverev overcomes injury scare and marathon tiebreak at Wimbledon

Zverev, the runner-up at the recent French Open, came through 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17/15) -- with the tie-breaker taking more than 20 minutes to complete -- to make the fourth round for the third time.

AFP
06 July, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 09:43 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

World number four Alexander Zverev overcame an injury scare and a marathon tiebreak to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Britain's Cameron Norrie.

Zverev, the runner-up at the recent French Open, came through 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (17/15) -- with the tie-breaker taking more than 20 minutes to complete -- to make the fourth round for the third time.

However, the 27-year-old suffered a worrying moment at 2-2 in the second set when he slipped and fell, appearing to twist his left ankle and jar his knee as he sprinted towards the net on Centre Court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Zverev was treated by the physio and then took a medical timeout at the end of the second set.

The German star needed six match points to seal the deal while saving five set points in the third set tiebreaker.

ADVERTISEMENT - SCROLL TO CONTINUE
In a masterful serving display, Zverev didn't face a single break point and clubbed 15 aces in his 52 winners.

Zverev, who has never made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, will face either US 13th seed Taylor Fritz or Alejandro Tabilo of Chile for a place in the quarter-finals.

Others

Tennis / Alexander Zverev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

14h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

3h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

3h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

10m | Videos
What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

1h | Videos