Zverev gunning for Grand Slam after ATP Finals victory

Reuters
22 November, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:59 pm

The 24-year-old has won six titles this year, including the Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Germany's Alexander Zverev capped a memorable year by capturing his second ATP Finals trophy on Sunday and the world number three said he is aiming to win his maiden Grand Slam title next season.

Zverev defeated defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-4 in the final in Turin after he beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old has won six titles this year, including the Olympic gold in Tokyo and two Masters titles in Madrid and Cincinnati.

Zverev, who also beat world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday, became only the fourth player to beat the top two players in the world in the semis and final of the season-ending tournament.

The victory was also sweet revenge for Zverev, who lost in three sets to Medvedev in the round-robin stage and came into the match having lost his last five meetings against the Russian.

"You keep talking about the perfect match... It was great. I mean in the final against somebody I had lost five times in a row, so I had to play one of my best matches," Zverev said in a post-match interview.

But the German has yet to win a Grand Slam title, coming closest when he reached the 2020 U.S. Open final before losing to Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller.

"Look, I've won on every level except for the Slams," Zverev told Serbia's Sport Klub television after Sunday's win.

"It's the only thing I'm missing and I'll do whatever I can to change that next season.

"I'm already looking forward to 2022 because I know that I still have things to improve."

The 2022 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, will begin on 17 January. 
 

Alexander Zverev / ATP Finals

