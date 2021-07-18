Zimbabwe remove openers as Bangladesh in a spot of bother in 2nd ODI

6:35 pm - Bangladesh have lost both Liton Das and captain Tamim Iqbal with hosts Zimbabwe fighting back. After a bright start, Tamim was dismissed for 20 off 34 balls by Luke Jongwe. Tamim played four gorgeous shots on the offside for boundaries but couldn't keep this shot down as Sikandar Raza took a brilliant catch, diving forward at gully. Liton, who scored 21 from 33 balls was dismissed a few overs later when he miscued a pull shot and gave Richard Ngarava his first wicket.

5:10 pm - Zimbabwe have put on a decent total of 240-9 in their 50 overs after batting first. Shoriful Islam finished with his best ODI figures, taking 4-46 in his 10 overs and took the key wicket of Wessley Madhevere. Madhevere top-scored with 56 from 63 balls and his partnership with Sikandar Raza looked to propel Zimbabwe well over 250. It was a partnership of 63 from 70 balls and Raza looked in good nick in his international return and scored 30 from 44 balls.

Shoriful Islam takes his maiden international four-for as Bangladesh restrict Zimbabwe to 240 for 9 in the second ODI #ZIMvBAN— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 18, 2021

4:00 pm - Shakib Al Hasan picked up his second wicket as he dismissed the settled Dion Myers for 34 as Zimbabwe were at 147-5 after 33 overs. Myers was forming a steady partnership with Wesley Madhevere of 35 runs from 51 balls after Brendan Taylor was bizarrely dismissed hit-wicket for 46. Taylor played and missed a bouncer from Shoriful Islam but in his follow-through, ended up dislodging a bail with his bat. Bangladesh were then faced with some injury concerns as Mehidy Hasan Miraz injured his finger while trying to field off his own bowling.

Can you believe it 👀



Brendan Taylor is out hit wicket on 46. He swings his bat after leaving the ball and ends up clipping the stumps.



📺 Watch #ZIMvBAN LIVE and FREE on https://t.co/CPDKNx77KV in select regions!

🗒️ https://t.co/66rj2R0zE5 pic.twitter.com/rA2yD87z2Z— ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2021

3:00 pm - Brendan Taylor was once again among the runs as the Zimbabwe captain helped steady the innings against Bangladesh. Zimbabwe were 89-3 after 20 overs with Taylor on 36 from 50 deliveries. Regis Chakabva was the third batter dismissed with Shakib Al Hasan deceiving him with a faster, flatter delivery and having his stumps broken. Taylor and Chakabva put on a 47-run partnership from 59 balls before Chakabva was dismissed for 26 from 32 balls.

2:00 pm - Bangladesh on top despite losing the toss as Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (1 run from 5 balls) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (13 runs from 18 balls) have been dismissed cheaply. Taskin Ahmed got the wicket of Kamunhukamwe as he was caught at point in the first over and Mehidy Hasan Miraz got the wicket of Marumani. Marumani played some shots and got a few boundaries in his innings but eventually paid the price for trying to play one shot too many and played across the line to a ball aimed at the stumps, only to see it rattled.

1:00 pm - Toss: Zimbabwe win toss, bat first. They make two changes while Bangladesh are unchanged. Sikandar Raza and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe are in, replacing Burl and Maruma - both injured while Bangladesh remain unchanged.

Zimbabwe XI 1 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 2 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 3 Regis Chakabva (wk), 4 Brendan Taylor (capt), 5 Dion Myers, 6 Sikandar Raza, 7 Wesley Madhevere, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Blessing Muzarabani, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Richard Ngarava

Bangladesh XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Liton Das (wk), 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mohammad Mithun, 5 Mosaddek Hossain, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Afif Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Shoriful Islam