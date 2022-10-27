Zimbabwe humble Pakistan in heart-stopping thriller in Perth

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 08:45 pm

Zimbabwe humble Pakistan in heart-stopping thriller in Perth

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mohammad Nawaz had an opportunity to make amends and become the hero after a forgettable outing against Pakistan but Zimbabwe continued to punch above their weights. They beat Pakistan by just one run in a heart-stopping thriller in Perth. 

Pakistan needed four off four balls but Brad Evans pulled off something astonishing as he went for only two and Pakistan fell one short. Shaheen Afridi needed to score three off the final ball but he could manage only one.

Babar Azam's struggle continued as the Pakistan skipper was packed cheaply on 4. Shortly after his dismissal Blessing Muzarabani cleaned up Mohammad Rizwan on 14. 

Iftikhar Ahmed also fell for 5. Shan Masood and Shadab Khan then kept the scoreboard ticking before Sikandar Raza scalped two wickets in consecutive deliveries to add more life into the contest. Masood was then stumped on 44. 

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim scalped four wickets and Shadab picked three as Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130/8 in 20 overs after they opted to bat first. Zimbabwe got off to a strong start, with openers Wesley Madhevere and Craig Ervine dealing in boundaries. 

Haris Rauf then provided Pakistan with the first breakthrough and ever since they dictated the proceedings. There was a point when Shadab and Wasim combined to dismiss four batters in the span of six deliveries, handing Pakistan control.

More to follow..

