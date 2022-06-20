Zidane admits he is 'not proud' of Marco Materazzi headbutt

Sports

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Zidane admits he is 'not proud' of Marco Materazzi headbutt

"I'm not at all proud of what I did, but it's part of my journey," he said. "In life, not everything is done perfectly."

TBS Report
20 June, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 03:35 pm
Zidane admits he is &#039;not proud&#039; of Marco Materazzi headbutt

French legend Zinedine Zidane has admitted he is 'not proud' of his headbutt on Italy's Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final.

The match was the last of Zidane's entire career and it saw both highs and lows. The Frenchman netted a Panenka penalty just seven minutes into the game but was sent off with ten minutes remaining of extra-time for the famous clash with Materazzi. Italy would end up winning the final following a penalty shootout.

Speaking to Telefoot, Zidane recalled the incident and admitted he completely snapped.

"I'm not at all proud of what I did, but it's part of my journey," he said. "In life, not everything is done perfectly."

"The only one who could have contained me that evening was [Bixente] Lizarazu. It would have been massive to have him by my side, but you can't rewrite the past.

"There are always difficult moments in football and this was one of them."

Zidane also explained his decision to Panenka goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon just seven minutes into perhaps the biggest match in football.

"It was the start of the match and I thought there would still be enough time [if something went wrong]," he continued. "I only had a second or two to think about how to take it.

"In front of me, I had a goalkeeper who knew me really well, so I had to think of something. It was tactical, I don't think it was a moment of madness. You can miss a penalty, but in that moment, it is what I had to do."

Football

Zinedine Zidane / Headbutt / Zidane Headbutt / Marco Materazzi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

2h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

4h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

Meet 10 female secretaries of Bangladesh

7h | Videos
Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet

7h | Videos
Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

Rohingya rally in Cox's Bazar demanding return to Myanmar

19h | Videos
Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary