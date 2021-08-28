Zidan Miah: the first Bangladesh-origin footballer to play in La Liga

TBS Report
28 August, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2021, 04:59 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

21-year-old, Zidan Miah, the first Bangladesh-origin footballer will play in the La Liga club. Rayo Vallecano recently signed the young star.

Rayo Vallecano is newly promoted to La Liga. And to play in this club Miah was under a two-month trial process.

Miah took Facebook to share his feelings. Saturday he wrote, "A huge thank you to everyone for 10,000 followers, your support means the world to me! I am getting a lot of questions and messages at the moment and all I can say is keep a lookout on my social media platforms at 4 PM Bangladesh time, 11 AM UK time. Thank you everyone."

Miah's football career began in David Beckham's academy. His impressive performances helped him to move to the US. There he played for Columbus Crew U-14 and FC Dallas. Recently Miah played for the English Club Bromley FC U-23 team.

In several interviews in Bangladesh Miah expressed his emotion, attachment for Bangladesh. Like Jamal Bhuyan, Tariq Kazi, he wants to represent Bangladesh as well. 

In an interview, Miah said, "It would certainly be an honour and a dream come true to have the opportunity to play for Bangladesh. My dream is for Bangladesh to qualify for the FIFA world cup and I think Jamie Day, Bangladesh's head coach and his backroom staff, is working hard to get Bangladesh national team in the best possible position."

