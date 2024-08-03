Zheng Qinwen scripts history by becoming first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold

Sports

AFP
03 August, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 11:55 pm

Related News

Zheng Qinwen scripts history by becoming first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold

Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic on Saturday, hailing her victory as a "proud" moment for herself and her country.

AFP
03 August, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2024, 11:55 pm
Zheng Qinwen scripts history by becoming first Chinese player to win Olympic tennis singles gold

The 21-year-old came through 6-2, 6-3, winning only China's second ever tennis gold after Li Ting and Sun Tiantian's women's doubles triumph at Athens in 2004.

 

Zheng's victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros where in 2011 celebrated compatriot Li Na became China's first Grand Slam champion in a landmark moment for the sport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Nothing can describe my emotion, every round was super difficult and I did everything I could to get a medal for my country," said Zheng, who has improved on the Olympic record of Li, whose best performance was a fourth place in Beijing in 2008.

"I feel my country will be proud of me, I'm proud of myself. My family are at home, I'm sure they are screaming at the TV."

World number seven and Australian Open runner-up Zheng took advantage of settling into a groove faster than her opponent and broke for a 2-0 lead.

Vekic and Zheng went head-to-head with some brutal hitting but the Chinese star's 12 winners to the Croat's three proved crucial and her accuracy shone again with a set-clinching break in the eighth game.

Zheng had saved a match point in her gruelling third-round win over Emma Navarro and then ended four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek's 25-match winning run at Roland Garros to reach the gold medal match.

Match-hardened by those tests, Zheng held to love in the opening game of the second and broke again for a 2-0 lead as the errors piled up for 28-year-old Vekic.

However, the Croat, who knocked out world number two Coco Gauff in the third round, and saved a match point in her quarter-final win over Marta Kostyuk, hit back with her first service break of the contest.

Zheng thwarted any hint of a revival by converting a fourth break point for a 5-3 lead before sealing victory in the next game.

"I'm disappointed," said Vekic. "But once everything settles I will be proud of myself."

Swiatek claimed the bronze medal on Friday by seeing off Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

It was a rollercoaster tournament for Zheng, who needed back-to-back three-hour matches to defeat Navarro and then former world number one Angelique Kerber.

In both matches she had to claw back deficits while against Navarro she even found her reputation under attack when the American described her as "cut-throat" with "no respect".

However, her run to the final created one fan in the shape of Novak Djokovic.

"She's a terrific person. I really like her a lot," said the Serbian star on the eve of the gold medal match.

"(Getting to the final) is a huge deal for China, for her, but also for our sport. China is such a huge country, a huge market, and they've been waiting for a big champion and a big name since Li Na."

Australia's Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the men's doubles gold with a thrilling victory over Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States.

The unseeded pair came back from a set and break down to win 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/1), 10-8 against their fourth-seeded opponents.

 

Others

paris 2024 olympics / Tennis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos