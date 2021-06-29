From zero to hero: Spain keeper sees both sides of the coin in thrilling win over Croatia

Spain won one of the best matches of the Euro this year and advanced to the quarterfinals. The football world saw a thrilling eight-goal fight in Copenhagen last night. The former world champions reached the quarterfinals after beating Croatia 5-3.

Spain's thrilling extra-time win in the last-16 at Euro 2020 on Monday began as a nightmare for goalkeeper Unai Simon with a blunder that gifted Croatia a goal but ended in a dream finish as his point-blank save in extra time proved key to victory.

Spain looked in control until Simon failed to control Pedri's back pass in the 20th minute and watched helplessly as the ball bounced over his foot into the net to put Croatia 1-0 ahead.

It was scored from 49 yards, the longest own-goal ever seen at a European Championship and the primary from exterior the field.

However, the 24-year-old Simon's staff mates saved religion with their goalkeeper. "We have complete confidence in him," captain Sergio Busquets said.

"Unai has a very laid back mentality but he's ambitious at the same time. And I think he showed that in his reaction to the own goal with the saves he made. He was ultra-secure after the goal," he added.

His blunder put the three-time European champion on the again foot till Pablo Sarabia levelled for Spain, which appeared to be coasting to the final eight after Cesar Azpilicueta and Ferran Torres gave them a 3-1 lead earlier than it conceded two late targets.

The Spaniards ultimately triumphed in further time.

"Mistakes are part of football and when it's a keeper, everyone notices it more," stated Mikel Oyarzabal who scored within the 103rd, three minutes after Alvaro Morata made it 4-3.

The chaotic end to regulation time, when Mislav Orsic and Mario Pasalic scored to attract Croatia stage, supplied Simon with an opportunity to redeem his first-half error. With Croatia pushing ahead and looking out prefer it may take the lead, Simon made an outstanding sprawling save to disclaim Andrej Kramaric's point-blank shot early in further time.

That save re-energised the Spaniards whose quick-fire double by way of Morata and Oyarzabal arrange a quarterfinal with Switzerland in St Petersburg on Friday.

"This is football and these things happen," Busquets stated. "But the most important thing is to pick yourself up, show a strong mentality, and I think both Unai and the whole team did that today," he added.