Zampa stars as Australia knock England out of World Cup

Reuters
04 November, 2023, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 11:10 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Defending champions England were eliminated from the 50-over World Cup following their 33-run defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday.

Australia posted 286 all out with Marnus Labuschagne (71) top scoring for them after the five-time champions were put in to bat.

England managed 253 in reply to slump to their sixth defeat in seven matches and stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

Opener Dawid Malan (50) and Ben Stokes (64) smashed half-centuries but England did not produce significant partnerships and were bowled out in 48.1 overs.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa (3-21) was player-of-the-match for his stellar bowling that included the prized wickets of England captain Jos Buttler, Stokes and Moeen Ali.

Australia are third in the standings after their fifth win in seven matches.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

