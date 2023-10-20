Zampa spins Pakistan out as Australia prevail in Bengaluru high-scorer

Hundreds from David Warner and Mitchell Marsh and later a four-wicket haul from Adam Zampa helped Australia get their second win in the 2023 World Cup as they beat Pakistan by 62 runs.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in their chase after tons from Warner and Marsh saw Australia post 367/9 in 50 overs.

Openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq put up a 134-run opening stand, scoring half centuries in the process.

Marcus Stoinis ended that stand by dismissing Shafique with his first ball of the match and later went on to get Imam out as well.

Babar Azam then fell to Adam Zampa thanks to a stunner of a catch from Pat Cummins. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed were key players but Zampa sent both of them back.

Earlier, Australia opener Warner hammered 163 runs off 124 balls, packed with 14 fours and nine sixes.

His opening partner Marsh clattered 121 off 108 deliveries, including 10 fours and nine sixes. Shaheen Afridi led Pakistan's late fightback in the first innings with a five-wicket haul. Haris Rauf took three wickets.