Zampa helps Australia dismiss Sri Lanka for 209 in must-win match

Australia's bowlers finally turned up as they dismissed Sri Lanka for 209 runs in 43.3 overs to give themselves a great chance of winning their first match in the ICC World Cup.

Sri Lanka went from being 125/0 to losing all of their wickets for less than 100 runs in an almighty collapse at Lucknow on Monday.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa led the way with four wickets in the middle overs but the initial breakthroughs were made by the Aussie captain Pat Cummins.

The right-arm pacer dismissed both Sri Lankan openers - Pathum Nissanka (61 runs from 67 balls) and Kusal Perera (78 runs off 82 balls) - after the Australians were put in the field.

At that point, it seemed like Sri Lanka would score well over 300 and put a decent total on the board, as they had been doing in the first two games but only Charith Asalanka managed to reach double figures (25 runs off 39 balls) as the rest crumbled.

The Australian bowlers kept the pressure on, but a lot of it was poor batting from Sri Lanka, who have been known to have a fragile batting order.

Missing their regular skipper Dasun Shanaka due to injury, Kusal Mendis, who will lead the Lankans for the rest of the World Cup managed only nine runs from 13 balls, despite being in good form with the bat with two half-centuries before this match.

For the Australian bowlers, Mitchell Starc continued to take wickets as he took two more in his quota of 10 overs and the left-arm pacer looks to be the highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Starc is on 54 wickets from just 21 matches and is fifth on the all-time list with Glenn McGrath (71 wickets from 39 matches), Muttiah Muraritharan (68 wickets from 40 matches), Lasith Malinga (56 wickets from 29 matches) and Wasim Akram (55 wickets from 38 matches).