Zampa becomes Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history

12 June, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 02:21 pm

Zampa becomes Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history

12 June, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 02:21 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Australian spinner Adam Zampa surpassed pacer Mitchell Starc to become the country's leading wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history.

Zampa accomplished this milestone during his side's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Namibia at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

In the game, Zampa delivered a destructive spell of 4/12 in four overs at an economy rate of 3.00 that caused the Namibian side to fall apart. His scalps included the star all-rounder David Wiese.

In 17 matches, Zampa has taken 31 wickets at an average of 11.93 and an economy rate of 5.96, with the best bowling figures of 5/19. He has surpassed Starc, who has taken 29 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 24.72, with the best figures of 3/20 and an economy rate of 8.43.

The top three leading wicket-takers in T20 WC history are: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and former Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga.

Zampa on Wednesday also became the first Australian to take 100 wickets in T20Is. Now in 83 games, he has 100 wickets at an average of 21.46 and an economy rate of 7.20, with the best figures of 5/19.

Zampa also secured his fifth 'Player of the Match' award in his T20 WC career, tying with stars like Chris Gayle, Mahela Jayawardene and Shane Watson for clinching the honour second-highest amount of times. Indian batting icon Virat Kohli has the highest 'Player of the Match' award wins in the tournament history, with seven.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus, no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head and David Warner and skipper Marsh playing destructive knocks.

Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

