'You've decided it is my last': MS Dhoni with blockbuster statement on ‘IPL swansong’

"This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?," Morrison popped the million-dollar question. Nicknamed Thala, Dhoni was cool as a cucumber while addressing his retirement talks during the freewheeling conversation with Morrison."Well, you have decided it's my last," Dhoni responded. Dhoni's blockbuster statement became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

Will MS Dhoni bid farewell to Indian Premier League (IPL) at season's end? Is the demigod of IPL set to call time on his illustrious career after being the beating heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for more than a decade? It seems like the charismatic leader of the Yellow Brigade is here to stay as Dhoni himself has broken his silence about the neverending retirement talks on Wednesday in the lead-up to CSK's match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023.

With CSK resuming their rivalry with Lucknow Super Giants in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league, Chennai skipper Dhoni opened up about his future with the Yellow Brigade. In conversation with popular commentator Danny Morrison during the traditional coin-toss at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Dhoni was asked whether the former India captain and IPL legend is busy writing the final chapters of his legendary career.

"This wonderful swansong tour, your last, how are you enjoying it?," Morrison popped the million-dollar question. Nicknamed Thala, Dhoni was cool as a cucumber while addressing his retirement talks during the freewheeling conversation with Morrison."Well, you have decided it's my last," Dhoni responded. Dhoni's blockbuster statement became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game.

For the unversed, Thala Dhoni famously assured the CSK fans that he is not retiring from the IPL back in 2020. Earlier last season, the most-capped player in the history of IPL also hinted at calling time on his illustrious career. "You will definitely see me in the yellow jersey. Whether it is this yellow jersey or some other yellow jersey, you will have to wait and watch," Dhoni had told Morrison when the celebrated commentator quizzed him with the retirement question last year.

Speaking at the coin toss, Dhoni also confirmed the return of pacer Deepak Chahar for CSK's away match against LSG in the IPL 2023. "We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same," Dhoni said after the CSK skipper won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow.

