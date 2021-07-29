Youth Olympics athlete dies after training accident in Cuba

Sports

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:13 pm

Related News

Youth Olympics athlete dies after training accident in Cuba

19-year-old Alegna Osorio was struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba in April.

Hindustan Times
29 July, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:13 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Youth Olympics hammer thrower Alegna Osorio has died from head injuries sustained in a training accident, the Cuban national sports institute said on Thursday. The 19-year-old Osorio was struck by a hammer at a track and field stadium in Cuba in April.

"We share this unbearable pain with her family," said Osvaldo Vento, the president of Cuba's national sports institute.

Osorio placed fourth in the girls' event at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics and took bronze at the Pan-American under-20 championships two years ago. The teenager's death was noted at the Tokyo Olympics by United States hammer thrower Gwen Berry ahead of her event starting on Sunday.

"Sending love to her family during this time. This is so sad," Berry wrote on her Twitter account.

 

Others

Tokyo 2020 Olympics / Alegna Osorio / Athlete Death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

3h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

3h | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing