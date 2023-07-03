You're the man who brought glory for Argentina: PM tells Emiliano Martinez

Goalkeeper of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 winning Argentine team, Emiliano Martinez, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's office today (3 July).

During the meeting, the PM appreciated the Argentine footballer for his stellar performance that contributed to Argentina lifting the Football World Cup 2022 trophy.

"You are the man who brought glory for Argentina. I wish you all the success," she was quoted as saying.

Prime minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Sheikh Hasina said football is the most popular sport in the world and Bangladeshis are passionate about it.

She mentioned that her family is also a sports-loving one. "My father and grandfather were footballers," she said.

The premier said her government has been constructing upazila-level mini-stadiums across Bangladesh to promote football and other sports.

Emiliano Martinez, the Golden Gloves winner of FIFA World Cup 2022, was overwhelmed after learning of Bangladesh's huge fanbase.

"I'm very happy to be here and happy to know about the passion for football among Bangladeshis," he said.

Indian organiser and sports promoter Satadru Dutta and personal manager of Martinez, Santiago Liotta, are among the visiting delegation members.

LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam, Prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, State Minister for LGRD and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam, PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Sheikh Helal Uddin MP and Sheikh Tonmoy MP were present at the meeting between PM Hasina and star Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.