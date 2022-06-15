'You're up against the best in the world there': Bairstow defends decision to play IPL instead of County cricket

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

'You're up against the best in the world there': Bairstow defends decision to play IPL instead of County cricket

Following the win, Bairstow spoke about his decision to skip the County Championships for the 2022 Indian Premier League, insisting that the league allowed him to play the best in business.

Hindustan Times
15 June, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:19 pm
&#039;You&#039;re up against the best in the world there&#039;: Bairstow defends decision to play IPL instead of County cricket

England registered an incredible victory against New Zealand in the second Test of the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing a 299-run target on the final day of the Test, England rode on a magnificent knock from Jonny Bairstow (136 off 92 balls), while Ben Stokes slammed 75 off just 70 deliveries as the home side chased down the target with five wickets remaining. 

England had lost four quick wickets in the game in the run-chase, and were reeling at 93/4 at one stage. However, Bairstow remained undeterred with the flurry of dismissals and took on an aggressive approach; by the time he departed, England needed only 27 more runs to win with over 20 overs remaining in the day.

Following the win, Bairstow spoke about his decision to skip the County Championships for the 2022 Indian Premier League, insisting that the league allowed him to play the best in business.

"A lot of people were saying I shouldn't be at the IPL and I should be playing county cricket," Bairstow said, as quoted by Guardian. 

"But you are playing against the best in the world at the IPL. Being able to have those gears, to be able to switch them up and switch them down, is important. People say it would be fantastic if you had four games of red-ball cricket under your belt. Unfortunately, that doesn't happen in the current scheduling of everything and we're very fortunate to be able to play in some of the best competitions against the best players in the world."

Furthermore, Bairstow added that he wanted to put himself in pressure situations and said that IPL also gave him an opportunity to test himself in troubled scenarios during games.

"When it comes to pressure situations, the more you're able to put yourself under pressure the better. Because it's those situations that you've gone through in the past, whether that be in the IPL, in one-day cricket or in red-ball cricket, that you're able to call upon on evenings like that. And those opportunities and environments, whether they be for good or bad, are the things that [mean] you're able to produce performances like we as a group have done in this game, in the last game, and hopefully will do going forward," said Bairstow.

 

Cricket

Jonny Bairstow / Indian Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

2h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

5h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

5h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

2h | Videos
Steps to follow for higher education in the US

Steps to follow for higher education in the US

2h | Videos
New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

4h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market