Youngster Shamim Hossain ties the knot

Youth world cup winner and up and coming Bangladeshi cricketer Shamim Hossain Patwary has tied the knot with his long time partner Yousra Jahan Noor.

A social media post from Shamim confirmed the news as it read, " From classmate to gamemate, and finally, soulmate. Alhamdulillah! Please keep us in your prayers."

Fellow cricketers Munim Shahriar and Rubel Hossain took to social media to convey their good wishes for the newly wed couple. Shamim's BPL franchise Chattogram Challengers also congratulated the happy couple.

Shamim made his international debut for Bangladesh in 2021 and has represented the Tigers in ten T20Is so far.