Young Tigers suffer tragic one-run defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Under-19 team suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Sri Lankan counterpart in the second game of the five-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium today.

The hosts also won the first game by 42 runs to take a 2-0 lead. Bangladesh youths now need to win the rest of the three matches if they want to clinch the series.



Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka put on 228-8, riding on a half-century from opener Sadeesh Jayawardena and Pawan Pathiraja.

Jayawardena paved the platform with 58 while Pathiraja held the key in the middle order, making 51. Shevon Daniel chipped-in-with 34 and Chamindu Wickramasinghe gave the finishing touch with 17 ball-27.

For Bangladesh, Ripon Mondal scalped 3-49.

Bangladesh got off to a good start with openers Mahfijul Islam and Iftikher Hossain sharing 57-run. But after the dismissal of Iftikher for 31 ball-36, Bangladesh started losing wickets at regular interval even though Mahfijul kept one end intact.

When Matheesha Pathirana removed Mahfijul for 75, Bangladesh fell in further trouble. The rest of the batters failed to keep the pace with the asking run rate as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 in 49.3 overs.

Pacer Pathirana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage snapped up three wickets apiece for the Lankans.