Young Tigers suffer tragic one-run defeat to Sri Lanka

Sports

BSS
18 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:05 pm

Related News

Young Tigers suffer tragic one-run defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh youths now need to win the rest of the three matches if they want to clinch the series.

BSS
18 October, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 11:05 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 team suffered a heartbreaking one-run defeat to Sri Lankan counterpart in the second game of the five-match series at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium today.

The hosts also won the first game by 42 runs to take a 2-0 lead. Bangladesh youths now need to win the rest of the three matches if they want to clinch the series.
 
Electing to bat first, Sri Lanka put on 228-8, riding on a half-century from opener Sadeesh Jayawardena and Pawan Pathiraja.

Jayawardena paved the platform with 58 while Pathiraja held the key in the middle order, making 51. Shevon Daniel chipped-in-with 34 and Chamindu Wickramasinghe gave the finishing touch with 17 ball-27.

For Bangladesh, Ripon Mondal scalped 3-49.

Bangladesh got off to a good start with openers Mahfijul Islam and Iftikher Hossain sharing 57-run. But after the dismissal of Iftikher for 31 ball-36, Bangladesh started losing wickets at regular interval even though Mahfijul kept one end intact.

When Matheesha Pathirana removed Mahfijul for 75, Bangladesh fell in further trouble. The rest of the batters failed to keep the pace with the asking run rate as Bangladesh were bowled out for 227 in 49.3 overs.

Pacer Pathirana and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage snapped up three wickets apiece for the Lankans.

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij