Young Tigers return home with Asia Cup, reveal increased expectations ahead of U-19 World Cup

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 10:06 pm

Rabbi expressed the team's desire to win the World Cup which starts on 19 January in South Africa.

Photo: BCB
The current U-19 team never faced such a massive reception after coming home from a tour.

When they entered the stadium they saw cameras everywhere and there was a stage decorated with flowers.

Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi, Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and co had returned home after winning the U-19 Asia Cup. 

Bangladesh U-19 team captain Rabbi and Player of the Tournament Shibli faced the media after a reception organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in front of Mirpur Stadium's academy building.

Students of Mirpur Talent Hunt Cricket Academy, who were in Test whites were ready to shake hands and take autographs with the Asia Cup winners.

While Shibli and co were giving autographs, Sheikh Mehrab Hossain, a student of Mirpur Talent Hunt Cricket Academy sitting next to him, chanted, "Our brothers will bring home the World Cup trophy".

Although Shibli smiled at the young fan and said nothing, Rabbi expressed the team's desire to win the World Cup which starts on 19 January in South Africa.

"For the first time, we have become Asia Cup champions. This is a big achievement for us. Now expectations of fans and our responsibility have increased for the World Cup that is ahead. We have prepared very well for the World Cup from the Asia Cup," Rabbi told the media on Monday.

Shibli spoke about taking it "match by match" in the World Cup in January while also expressing it was "more important" that his team won the trophy than his individual performance. 

"I played my natural game and tried to bat with patience, which happened. I never had the mindset of being the highest run scorer. I will try to do whatever my team wants," Shibli expressed.

 

