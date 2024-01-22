Young Tigers fight back with 6 wicket win over Ireland U-19 to get World Cup campaign underway

Sports

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:47 pm

Related News

Young Tigers fight back with 6 wicket win over Ireland U-19 to get World Cup campaign underway

Having won the toss and bowling first, Bangladesh kept Ireland to 235/8 in their 50 overs, a tricky total, but had a calm and controlled run chase to win with 19 balls to spare in Bloemfontein on Monday.

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:47 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh U-19 bounced back from their defeat against India in their first match to register a six-wicket win against Ireland U-19 and win their first match of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Having won the toss and bowling first, Bangladesh kept Ireland to 235/8 in their 50 overs, a tricky total, but had a calm and controlled run chase to win with 19 balls to spare in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The win puts Bangladesh on third spot in Group A with two points from two games, level with India and Ireland but they stay ahead due to a better net run rate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh face the USA in their last group-stage match on Friday in the same venue and will need a win to ensure they reach the next round. 

For the 2020 U-19 World Cup winners, Shihab James starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 from 54 balls and formed a 109-run partnership with Ahrar Amin, who scored 45 not out from 63 balls to reach the target. 

There were contributions at the top of the order too with openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (44 runs from 60 balls) and Adil Bin Siddik (36 runs from 63 balls) in a 90-run opening stand to set the team up for the chase.

Earlier, it was Ireland's Kian Hilton, who starred with the bat and scored 90 runs from 113 balls to help Ireland score a competitive total and push Bangladesh into an uncomfortable situation at the halfway mark. 

Pacer Maruf Mridha, who took five wickets against India in the first match also took two wickets here while Sheikh Paevez Jibon took two wickets as well as all the bowlers chipped in and did a job. 

 

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / ICC U-19 World Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

10h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

14h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

15h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

23h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

4h | TBS World
Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

Ronaldo no longer believes in Ballon d'Or

2h | Videos
Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

Long process is the main obstacle to listing a good company

3h | Videos
"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

"Capital market has not accelerated due to lack of good companies"

6h | Videos