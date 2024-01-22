Young Tigers fight back with 6 wicket win over Ireland U-19 to get World Cup campaign underway

Bangladesh U-19 bounced back from their defeat against India in their first match to register a six-wicket win against Ireland U-19 and win their first match of the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Having won the toss and bowling first, Bangladesh kept Ireland to 235/8 in their 50 overs, a tricky total, but had a calm and controlled run chase to win with 19 balls to spare in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The win puts Bangladesh on third spot in Group A with two points from two games, level with India and Ireland but they stay ahead due to a better net run rate.

Bangladesh face the USA in their last group-stage match on Friday in the same venue and will need a win to ensure they reach the next round.

For the 2020 U-19 World Cup winners, Shihab James starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 55 from 54 balls and formed a 109-run partnership with Ahrar Amin, who scored 45 not out from 63 balls to reach the target.

There were contributions at the top of the order too with openers Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (44 runs from 60 balls) and Adil Bin Siddik (36 runs from 63 balls) in a 90-run opening stand to set the team up for the chase.

Earlier, it was Ireland's Kian Hilton, who starred with the bat and scored 90 runs from 113 balls to help Ireland score a competitive total and push Bangladesh into an uncomfortable situation at the halfway mark.

Pacer Maruf Mridha, who took five wickets against India in the first match also took two wickets here while Sheikh Paevez Jibon took two wickets as well as all the bowlers chipped in and did a job.